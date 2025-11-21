Fujifilm feels similar to Apple in that discounts on the brand are often hard-to-find. But, Fujifilm has just surprise-dropped a list of UK discounts for Black Friday, including discounts on cameras, lenses, medium-format gear, and even some Instax.

Fujifilm’s Black Friday deals knock as much as £200 off X-series cameras. With trends making some Fujifilm gear hard to find in stock, the discounts are surprisingly decent. I haven’t yet spotted any deals on the trendiest models like the Fujifilm X100VI or the X-E5, but that’s hardly surprising.

As is the norm, the pricier the list price, the bigger the discounts, as pricier telephoto lenses and medium format gear see the steepest drops, including up to £500 cashback on medium format gear.

As a Fujifilm photographer and camera reviewer, here are the Black Friday Fujifilm deals most worth a look in the UK. Several of these deals are cashback offers, so read the terms and find out how to apply for the cashback on Fujifilm's website.

Black Friday Fujifilm Deals: X-Series Cameras

Fujifilm Black Friday Deals: X Series Lenses

CASHBACK Save £165 Fujifilm XF 18mm f/1.4 R LM WR: was £929 now £764 at Wex Photo Video Read more Read less ▼ I personally have the Fujifilm 18mm f/1.4 R LM WR tucked in my camera bag – it's a fantastic wide-angle lens with a bright aperture. I use it for everything from group photos to landscapes. The lens is available with a £85 cashback offer.

Fujifilm Black Friday Deals: GFX Medium Format

Black Friday Instax deals

You may also like

Browse the best Fujifilm cameras or the best Fujifilm lenses.