The best Fujifilm Black Friday deals in the UK: These prices on X Series, GFX, and Instax are surprisingly fantastic
The best Fujifilm Black Friday deals are here – and they're far better than I expected
Fujifilm feels similar to Apple in that discounts on the brand are often hard-to-find. But, Fujifilm has just surprise-dropped a list of UK discounts for Black Friday, including discounts on cameras, lenses, medium-format gear, and even some Instax.
Fujifilm’s Black Friday deals knock as much as £200 off X-series cameras. With trends making some Fujifilm gear hard to find in stock, the discounts are surprisingly decent. I haven’t yet spotted any deals on the trendiest models like the Fujifilm X100VI or the X-E5, but that’s hardly surprising.
As is the norm, the pricier the list price, the bigger the discounts, as pricier telephoto lenses and medium format gear see the steepest drops, including up to £500 cashback on medium format gear.
As a Fujifilm photographer and camera reviewer, here are the Black Friday Fujifilm deals most worth a look in the UK. Several of these deals are cashback offers, so read the terms and find out how to apply for the cashback on Fujifilm's website.
Black Friday Fujifilm Deals: X-Series Cameras
Read moreRead less▼
The Fujifilm X-T5 is the brand's pro-level T-series model with those classic film-like dials, middle viewfinder, and comfortable grip. It sports a 40.2MP APS-C sensor and up to five stops of stabilization.<p>Black Friday takes <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8430&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FFUJIFILM-X-T5-Black-Body-only%2Fdp%2FB0DSQ9WPY9%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" target="_blank">more than £200 off the body-only price. The kit <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8430&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FFUJIFILM-X-T5-Black-Body-only%2Fdp%2FB0DSQ8JKZX%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" target="_blank">with the 16-50mm lens and <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8430&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FFUJIFILM-X-T5-Black-Body-only%2Fdp%2FB0DSQBL3XB%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" target="_blank">with the 16-80mm lens are also discounted.
Read moreRead less▼
The little sibling to the X-T5, the Fujifilm X-T50 still has the same 40.2MP resolution but in a smaller, more portable body. That means the X-T50 doesn't have features like dual card slots or weather sealing, plus it has a shorter battery life and slower bursts. But image quality-wise, the X-T50 is excellent, and its wrapped up in a smaller body with a film simulation dial.<p>The X-T50 is <a href="https://wex.pxf.io/c/221109/2054628/25720?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wexphotovideo.com%2Ffujifilm-x-t50-digital-camera-body-black-3169475%2F" target="_blank">£100 off right now, and there's a similar <a href="https://wex.pxf.io/c/221109/2054628/25720?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wexphotovideo.com%2Ffujifilm-x-t50-digital-camera-body-with-xc-15-45mm-f3-5-5-6-ois-pz-lens-black-3169477%2F" target="_blank">discount for kids with a lens. <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=47484&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parkcameras.com%2Fshop%2Ffujifilm-x-t50-digital-camera-body-charcoal_2011536c" target="_blank">Park Cameras also has the same price.
Read moreRead less▼
The Fujifilm X-S20 is a hybrid that has just as impressive video specs as it does for photos. The mirrorless offers 26.1MP stills and 6.2K/30p video. The X-S20 still has some of that retro look, but features a larger comfortable grip and a more traditional mode dial.<p>The X-S20 is £100 off at <a href="https://wex.pxf.io/c/221109/2054628/25720?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wexphotovideo.com%2Ffujifilm-x-s20-digital-camera-body-black-3227013%2F" target="_blank">Wex and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=47484&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.parkcameras.com%2Fshop%2Ffujifilm-x-s20-mirrorless-camera-body_2011542k" target="_blank">Park Cameras right now, but there's also a £100 cashback offer, which makes the price £1,049 once you get the cashback offer. There's a similar discount <a href="https://wex.pxf.io/c/221109/2054628/25720?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wexphotovideo.com%2Ffujifilm-x-s20-with-xf-16-50mm-f2-8-4-8-lm-wr-black-3227016%2F" target="_blank">on the kit with a 16-50mm lens, making it £1,399 after cash back.
Fujifilm Black Friday Deals: X Series Lenses
Read moreRead less▼
If you photograph portraits, I highly recommend the Fujifilm XF 56mm f/1.2 R WR. This lens creates beautiful bokeh, but it's sharper than older options like the 50mm f/1.<p>The lens is £914, and listed <a href="https://www.fujifilm-x.com/en-gb/promotions/get-up-to-350-cashback-on-x-series-lenses/" target="_blank">among Fujifilm's £85 cashback offer, dropping the final price to £829. Triple check that the lens is dispatched from Amazon and not a third-party seller, however, as only qualifying retailers are eligible for the cashback.
Read moreRead less▼
Equivalent to a 50mm on a full-frame camera, the Fujifilm XF 33mm f/1.4 R LM is an excellent nifty fifty. Not quite as long as the 56mm, it makes an excellent lens for portraits as well as everyday shots.<p>This lens isn't on sale, but there's an £85 cashback offer to drop the final price.
Read moreRead less▼
I personally have the Fujifilm 18mm f/1.4 R LM WR tucked in my camera bag – it's a fantastic wide-angle lens with a bright aperture. I use it for everything from group photos to landscapes. The lens is available with a £85 cashback offer.
Read moreRead less▼
The Fujifilm XF 70-300mm f/4-5.6 LM OIS WR is an enthusiast telephoto that punches above its weight. While the lens may be more budget-friendly, it still offers excellent sharpness and is surprisingly portable for the category. This lens has a £85 rebate right now.
Read moreRead less▼
The Fujifilm XF 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 OIS WR is a fantastic telephoto for the X-Series, earning a spot on DCW's best Fujifilm lenses as the best for sports and wildlife. Autofocus is quick, plus the long range is excellent. B&H includes a free UV filter with the lens. There's a £350 cashback offer right now.
Read moreRead less▼
For only £100 more than the 100-400mm, you can get quite a bit further with the Fujifilm XF 150-600mm f/5.6-8 R LM OIS WR. The lens aperture isn't as wide, but if you need the most reach, this is an excellent deal. This is a £350 cashback deal.
Fujifilm Black Friday Deals: GFX Medium Format
Read moreRead less▼
The 102MP medium format marvel, the Fujifilm GFX 100 II has a £500 cashback offer right now. It's a stunning high-resolution medium format camera that still manages up to 8 stops of IBIS and an 8fps burst.
Read moreRead less▼
The GF 40-100mm f/4 R LM WR is a "near-perfect lens" for the GFX system. Right now, there's a £450 cashback offer.
Read moreRead less▼
The Fujifilm GF 20-35mm f/4.0 R WR has a £450 cashback offer for Black Friday. The lens mixes fabulous image quality with a robust yet compact build.
Read moreRead less▼
The longer focal length and bright aperture make the Fujifilm GF 110mm f/2 R WR LM a fantastic lens for portraits. There's a £450 cashback deal ahead of the holidays.
Read moreRead less▼
The Fujifilm GF 55mm f/1.7 R WR sits at the top of DCW's recommendations for GF lenses for its excellent image quality, mixing an f/1.7 with a medium format sensor. There's a £450 cashback offer right now.
Black Friday Instax deals
Read moreRead less▼
The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 is the older version of the easy-to-use instant film camera with automatic exposure, but it's a much steeper discount than the Mini 12.. It's 32% off for Black Friday.
Read moreRead less▼
The Fujifilm Instax Mini 99 is the Instax for more serious photographers, with more controls and a lovely retro design compared to simpler models.
Read moreRead less▼
Want the classic square photo? The Instax SQ1 delivers just that, with simple automatic modes and a selfie mirror.
Read moreRead less▼
Fujifilm's wide-format photo printer is typically the priciest, but during Black Friday, all three of Instax's photo printer formats are £89. The Wide is my favorite, but you can also get the smaller Mini Link 3 or the Square Link for the same price.
Read moreRead less▼
A £4 discount isn't much, but I rarely see any discounts on the Instax Mini Evo. It's a digital-film hybrid packed with tons of creative effects and an option that I highly recommend for adults as well as teens and tweens.
You may also like
Browse the best Fujifilm cameras or the best Fujifilm lenses.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.