Locations for photographers: the best places for photography around the world

Charlie Waite's 25 top locations for landscape photography

Discover some of the world’s top locations for landscape photography, as picked and described by legendary landscape photographer Charlie Waite

10 ultimate locations for wildlife photographers What’s the best way to become a wildlife photographer? Get out into the wild. There are still vast protected areas full of stunning wildlife where conservation stories can be just as captivating as the closeups. Here are some of our favorite wildlife locations for photographers around the world…

20 most colorful photographic locations around the world

Italy leads list of most colorful places in the world - according to a recent survey. These Instagram-worthy locations are a travel photographer's dream.

12 incredible US national parks for landscape photographers When it comes to landscapes, the US goes for extra large. From the Grand Canyon and other must-see high desert, red rock parks on the southwest's Colorado Plateau to Wyoming's Yellowstone, and the Great Smoky Mountains National Park of Tennessee and North Carolina, incredible photographic opportunities abound. Here are our pick of USA's best places for photography

10 most Instagrammed landmarks in America

From the Statue of Liberty to Yosemite National Park, there are some pretty famous locations in the bucket list for top USA photo spots.

10 short-lived natural events for every travel photographer's bucket list Everyone knows that photography is about being in the right place at the right time, but if you leave that to chance there’s a high possibility you’ll miss some of nature’s greatest events. Here are some great spectacles to photograph, that with some planning you can ensure you are there to capture.



10 incredible UNESCO World Heritage Sites every photographer should visit Remarkably diverse, fragile, and threatened. That's how to sum-up the 1,092 unique UNESCO World Heritage Sites dotted across the world on every continent except Antarctica. Most are on the list because of their cultural significance, some are natural wonders, but all of them have one thing in common; they're fabulous places for a photography expedition. Here are 10 of our favorites…

10 most Instagrammable locations in Australia From beautiful beaches to rainforests, iconic landmarks and animals, there's a lot to photograph in the land Down Under. We take a tour of 10 must-photography spots in and around Australia.

10 ultimate places for landscape photographers in Asia Asia has mighty mountains, wet jungles, and temples galore – both pristine and crumbling. It's got colorful culture, incredible wildlife, and ancient traditions. Here are just a few locations worth a visit on any landscape photography trip around Asia.

10 national parks in the UK and Europe ideal for landscape photographers Is there anything better than a day spent in the wild with a tripod, a camera and a pair of hiking boots? Europe may be some of the most urbanised regions of the world, but between the big cities are some of the world’s most precious, most dramatic and most protected wild areas. Here are just a few of the must-do national parks in the UK and Europe that should be high on every landscape photographer’s bucket list.

The 11 best landscape locations for photographers in the UK The UK boasts a varied and vast range of landscapes that allows photographers to easily build up a rich portfolio of landscape images without ever needing to dust off the passport. From the rugged coastline of Cornwall to the flats of Norfolk, the stunning vistas of the Lakes to the castles dotted along the Northumberland shoreline – and, let’s not forget, the wilds of the Scottish Highlands. Here are 11 great locations for photographers…

10 most Instagrammable locations in the UK

The most Instagrammable photo locations in around Britain include trendy tea rooms, a historic castle and a giant sculpture

The 13 best landscape locations in Iceland for photographers Iceland is a land of isolated beauty and full of natural wonders. Its abundance of glaciers, ice sheets, icebergs and volcanoes gave Iceland the nickname ‘Land of Fire and Ice’ and it’s one of the top countries on most photographers’ lists of places to visit.

