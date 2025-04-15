3D developer Matt Newell always carries a camera around with him – so perhaps it's unsurprising that the 3D artist’s first video game is one where players become photographers. Lushfoil Photography Simulation is a game where players virtually explore ten different virtual locations, taking photos and trying photography challenges along the way.

Newell, who first picked up a photography hobby in high school, sees Lushfoil as a way to eliminate many of the problems photographers face in the real world, creating a game where photographers can unwind without the challenges that typically come with photography. Players in Lushfoil have control over more than just the camera but can manipulate the weather or adjust the angle of the sun, dreaming up shots that may not be possible in the real world.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Lushfoil) Screenshots from the Lushfoil Photography SImulation game (Image credit: Lushfoil) (Image credit: Lushfoil) (Image credit: Lushfoil) (Image credit: Lushfoil)

“The goal of the project was actually to eliminate the problems you get as a photographer in the real world,” Newell told Digital Camera World. “I’ve done lots of early mornings and late nights trying to photograph specific weather conditions or see the stars. But in Lushfoil, since everything is simulated, you can fine-tune elements in your environment to your liking, such as sun angle, sun strength, fog, wind, rain, snow, and more. One challenge I’ve kept, though, is photographing animals. They can be sporadic, or only appear for a few moments, which is what makes animal encounters so special.”

Lushfoil, which launched April 15, mixes his photography hobby with his work as a 3D developer. Using the Unreal Engine, Newell has built 3D scenes for everything from museum exhibits to music videos. With Lushfoil, Newell mixes his 3D art with photography.

“I see Lushfoil mostly just as a compilation of my work in a 3D environment art, like how artists release albums as a body of work,” he said. “This would be my debut album. Photography, which eventually became the core of the experience, started out as just barebones first-person exploration mechanics that I created as a new way for people to experience the worlds that I’d made.”

Players in the game will have a main camera that uses presets to simulate different lenses and settings. Newell says that this is to give seasoned photographers enough control while also making the game beginner-friendly. The game will also have discoverable cameras that players can find, including a 35mm film camera, early 2000s digital cameras, a tape camcorder, and some surprise virtual gear.

The game, at launch, will feature ten real-world locations, most of which Newell has visited and photographed himself, basing the 3D scenes on his own travel images. The game includes Lago Di Braies, Italy; Castle Rock Beach, Western Australia; Kyoto, Japan; Mýrdalssandur, Iceland; Chamonix, France; The Mardi Himal Trail, Nepal; Yamadera, Japan; Northern UK; Shengshan Island, China; and a tenth surprise location.

(Image credit: Lushfoil)

While photography is central to Lushfoil, Newell sees the game as a space where beginners can learn and advanced photographers can unwind, but also as an experience designed for non-gamers. “I’ve tried to design the experience to be less ‘game-y,’ to try and make it approachable to those who don’t usually play games. I hope people are able to easily grasp the controls and movement so that they can just use the game to relax and unwind, practice composition, or learn about cameras.”

Lushfoil Photography Simulation is available on several gaming platforms, including PC/Steam, Playstation and, XBox.

