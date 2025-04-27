For me, one of the joys of travel photography is capturing local people. I don’t mean snatching the occasional street scene, but getting up close and creating colourful, personal portraits. And to do that, you have to speak to them.

I’ve broken out my rusty Spanish in Guatemala, stumbled through Maa with Maasai guides in Kenya, and made Botswana locals laugh with my terrible Setswana. Even if you butcher the pronunciation, making an effort goes a long way – it breaks the ice, creates a genuine connection, and sets you up for characterful photos and a rewarding interaction.

Here are the five words or phrases I always try to learn as soon as I arrive in a new country.

1. Hello

An obvious one, but vital. Greeting someone in their language is the fastest way to show respect and establish a rapport – and is much better than arrogantly assuming that everyone understands English.

2. May I take a photo?

Yes, you can get by with a hopeful smile and a gesture towards your camera, but making the effort in the local language almost always leads to a better response.

In Kenya, asking “Awosh empisha?” in Maa made people warm to me instantly, and gave me the opportunity to take stunning portraits of Maasai villagers who couldn’t believe a foreigner had made the effort.

I always show people their photo on the back of my camera, and compliment them on their appearance – as I did here in with this Maasai tribesman (Image credit: Bella Falk)

3. (You look) beautiful!

I always show people their photograph on the back of my camera. For many, it’s a rare experience – and being able to give a compliment and make someone feel good is an easy way to thank them for their time.

I never ask to photograph someone unless I genuinely think that they look interesting or photogenic – and who doesn’t like being told they look great?

4. Do you have WhatsApp?

Where possible, I like to send people their images. After all, they’ve given me their time, so why shouldn’t they get something back? A priestess I met at a holy site in Guatemala was so delighted when I later remembered to do as I’d promised, it made her day. And that made me feel good, too.

5. Thank you

I like to leave people with a smile and a good feeling towards tourists. It creates a positive impact on the people and places I visit and paves the way for the photographers who come after me.

Learning a few local words doesn’t just lead to better images – it leads to memorable experiences, too.

