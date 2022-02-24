Discover the 10 most Instagrammable locations in the UK

In the last year searches for “Instagrammable spots” have increased by 132% according to new research. Whether that’s because people haven’t been able to go abroad or whether people just want to up their Instagram game, people want to know which UK locations make the ultimate backdrop for photos.

Singulart conducted the research, looking at a variety of locations in the UK based on famous landmarks and artistic spots. By pulling Instagram data from Linkfluence, Singulart was able to determine where the most Instagrammable background are by looking at the number of posts that mention each location and what relevant hashtags were used.

Most people would assume that the number one background to take photos in front of would-be in London but it’s actually in Liverpool. Situated on the edge of the River Mersey, Baltic Triangle is home to a wide range of indie businesses, trendy former warehouses, mouth-watering eateries and outdoor event space. With more than 2,400 Instagram posts it comes out on top beating several better-known locations.

Marion Sailhen, Creative Lead at Singulart said, "As many of us look to seek out some of the most aesthetically-pleasing places for our Instagram feeds, we wanted to conduct research to find out which are the top spots. From floral walls to street art, to some of the most iconic landmarks in the UK, there are plenty of places around the country to snap the perfect Instagram picture"

While London didn’t win the number one spot, it did dominate the list with five out of the top 10 most Instagrsammable locations based in the capital. These include bars and cafes such as the pink paradise that is Peggy Porschen and Sketch - a quirky, modern tea room known for its futuristic bathrooms. Some of the most famous landmarks include Edinburgh Castle, Portmeirion Village in Wales and of course, London Bridge.

To find out the top 10 most Instagrammable landmarks as discovered by Singulart scroll below and you can start planning your next aesthetically driven trip.

Top 5 most Instagrammable art spots

1. Baltic Triangle (2,400 posts)

Liverpool's Baltic Triangle is famous for its independent restaurants and bars, colorful works of grafitti and lots of alternative businesses. Each year it attracts thousands of tourists who want to have their photo taken in front of The Liverpool Wings by artist, Paul Curtis.

2. Peggy Porschen Cakes (1,708 posts)

No wonder Peggy Porschen is so popular, the outside of it is absolutely stunning, adorned with flowers and painted pink. And it's not just the outside that's Instagrammable the food is incredibly pretty and delicious too - it's the perfect place to treat yourself to an afternoon tea.

3. EL&N Cafes (1,560 posts)

With several locations around London including Park Lane and Brompton Road, EL&N Cafe's are another pink lovers dream. With a love hearts wall that's perfect for posing in front of and floral decorations everywhere you look, there's really no bad angle to take a photo.

4. Sketch (1,276 posts)

Not many places in the world are as famous for its bathroom as Sketch is. People literally flock to this tea room/cocktail bar to take photos in its space-themed toilets. But don't worry, there are other attractions too such as delicious food and drink and beautifully decorated interiors.

5. Angel of the North (1,210 posts)

Designed by Antony Gormley, the Angel of the North is a contemporary sculpture located based the A1 road in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear. It was completed in 1988 and is believed to be the largest angel sculptor to the world and possibly one of the most photographed with people often found taking their picture in front of it with outstretched arms.

Top 5 most Instagrammable landmarks

1. Tower Bridge (26,171 posts)

Built between 1886 and 1894, Tower Bridge is one of London's most iconic landmarks. It was designed with a central pair of bascules that can open to allow ships to pass through and two horizontal so that pedestrians could still cross the river when the bridge was open. In the 20th century, the walkways were shut as they became a hive of criminal activity but today are enjoyed by tourists who want a different view of the River Thames and the Tower of London.

2. Abbey Road (20,299 posts)

Made famous by The Beatles, there isn't a zebra crossing in the world that attracts as many people as the one on Abbey Road does. It appears on the album cover of the same name which was released in 1969 and ever since people have been recreating the photo. There is even a live webcam looking over the crossing.

3. Stonehenge (16,780 posts)

Stonehenge isn't only one of the most popular landmarks but one of the most mysterious too as no one is really sure of how it got there. It's one of the wonders of the world and known for its Pagan celebrations at summer and winter solstice which is the only time you can actually touch the stones.

4. Edinburgh Castle (10,985 posts)

Stood upon Castle Rock, Edinburgh Castle, has been occupied by humans since the Iron Age. It's been used as a military barracks, a stronghold and today is a popular tourist attraction and has become one of Scotland's iconic landmarks. It looks down over Edinburgh's city center and is quite the spectacle to see while shopping. Not only does it hold a lot of history but it makes for a great backdrop too with its rounded turrets and its hilltop location.

5. Portmeirion Village (4,279 posts)

Designed by Welsh architect Sir Clough Williams-Ellis, Portmeirion Village will make you feel like you've been transported to Italy with its colorful buildings and extravagant rooftops. It was built between 1925 and 1976 and today it attracts thousands of visitors who want to experience a day in the village of dreams, made famous by the 1960s TV series The Prisoner. Entry is £15 but you have all day to wander in the 70 acres of woodland, stop off for a bite to eat and enjoy the stunning sea views.

