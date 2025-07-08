I've been waiting for a new Canon fisheye lens for the RF mount ever since the RF mount was announced. Which means I've now been waiting seven years.

Canon launched the EOS R system in 2018. And I understand – there were a whole lot of lenses that were a bigger priority. We were never going to get a Canon fisheye lens for the RF mount before a nifty fifty, for example, or a 70-200mm trinity zoom.

But in the past seven years, Canon has pretty much filled out its entire range now. We've got no less than three RF nifty fifties and three of those trinities. And still no new Canon fisheye lens.

The most recent Canon fisheye lens is the EF 8-15mm f/4L from 2011 – it's time we had a new one! (Image credit: Canon)

Heck, Canon's RF line is so mature at this point that it's had to invent a whole bunch of completely crazy leftfield lenses for the system. Like the RF 24-105mm f/2.8 and the RF 800mm f/11. And still no new Canon fisheye lens.

Okay, that's not strictly true. We do, in fact, have a pair of fisheye lenses – but they're virtual reality lenses, intended for 3D VR applications. Which really speaks to the point I just made; Canon is inventing all kinds of mad lenses, like the RF 5.2mm f/2.8 Dual Fisheye and RF-S 3.9mm f/3.5 Dual Fisheye, but it still isn't giving us an actual fisheye.

And I get it. For 90% of photographers, it probably isn't important. It's been discontinued, but there's still loads of stock of the Canon EF 8-15MM f/4L Fisheye DSLR lens – so anyone who needs one can just adapt that.

But I don't want a fisheye zoom. And besides, it came out in 2011 – that's an eternity ago in camera years. But for a prime Canon fisheye lens, you're looking even further back to the EF 15mm f/2.8 Fisheye from 1987. After all these years, it really is about time for a new one.

Why do I want a new Canon fisheye lens?

Fisheyes are, at a certain point, just ultra-ultra-wide-angle lenses – you don't have to go nuts with the distortion (Image credit: James Artaius)

So, to cover the pedantry, yes – I could adapt the old EF lens. And yes, I could look at the third-party options from Laowa, TTArtisan and co. But I don't want lo-fi dumb lenses or old-school tech – I want Canon to show me all the crazy cool things it can do with the RF mount.

But why? Why is fisheye photography so important to me?

Well, actually, it isn't. I'm not really a fan of most fisheye photography – certainly not the circular image "porthole" shots that just remind me of my youth watching old skateboard videos filmed on Super 8.

No, the reason I want a new Canon fisheye lens is because, rather than using it for extreme or circular fisheye photography, I want to use it for travel, landscapes, selfies and "scope" shots. You know, when you're in a super panoramic scene like a mountain range? A fisheye is a great way to "get it all in", to convey the scope and scale of where you are.

You don't have to take gimmicky circular fisheye shots – fisheye lenses can enable you to squeeze otherwise impossible scenes into your frame (Image credit: James Artaius)

Not because it's all wacky and distorted, but just because of the unique field of view. Ditto small spaces, like indoor venues, or even getting a moody shot of somebody in an elevator or a phone booth.

Years ago, I photographed India for a magazine feature and a good 60% of my shots were taken on a fisheye. It's an incredibly potent creative tool – and exactly the sort of thing I want for my R5.

So come on, folks – let's have a new Canon fisheye lens for the EOS R system. And no, I don't mean a third Dual Fisheye.

Under the right circumstances, you can take great fisheye environmental portraits (Image credit: Future)

