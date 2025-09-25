Brilliant DJI Mini 3 camera drone drops to its lowest-ever price ever!
The DJI Mini 3 is a great device with a lot of features and a safe, low weight, and the prices are better than they have ever been
Since its launch, the DJI Mini 3 has been one of my favorite drones for beginners, and it is now available at its lowest price ever - from just $349 if you are an Amazon Prime member (and if you aren't, you could always take up a 30-day free trial, and also capitalize on the upcoming Prime Big Deal sale)
The DJI Mini 3 not only boasts a 4K camera – at the touch of a button – the camera can be rotated 90 degrees to take pictures or video in portrait format. That means there is an even higher effective increase in resolution compared to a cheaper drone, which needs to be cropped for TikTok and similar vertical video platforms.
Save $70 on Amazon Prime The DJI Mini 3 comes in under the crucial 249g weight limit but still manages 4K video, a true horizontal or vertical camera with 48-megapixels, level 5 wind resistance, and lots of useful beginner features.
SAVE $90 on Amazon Prime This bundle comes with the more sophisticated DJI RC remote - which offers a large built-in 5.5-inch screen, so that you don't need to use your mobile phone to see what the drone camera is seeing.
The launch of the DJI Mini 4K last year means that the Mini 3 is not the only 4K budget model in the DJI range, but that doesn't mean it has been superseded. Last week, the DJI Mini 5 Pro was announced - but that is not currently scheduled to go on sale in the US.
All the DJI drones have 3-axis gimbals on their cameras, so the stabilization is a given; no worries about video vibrating with the drone as on cheaper brands. The Mini 3 and Mini 4 (and their Pro siblings) have a bonus – the ability to rotate the camera, as I've mentioned. Even if, like me, you're most inclined to shoot horizontally the bigger 1/1.3-inch image sensor and better resolution is worth it (the Mini 4K has a smaller
1/2.3-inch sensor).
Dual-native ISO on the chip and a longer tilt range aren't to be sniffed at either. The major loss of the Mini 3 compared to the 'Pro' variant (which actually came first – and I personally own) is collision sensors and most drone pilots users don't need them – clever tech though they undoubtedly are.
The drone still has the most useful sensors – the downward landing sensors so landing and returning to the point of launch can happen at the touch of a button.
Weighing just under 250g, the drone does not require FAA Registration or Remote ID as long as you only fly for recreational purposes.
