Brilliant DJI Mini 3 camera drone drops to its lowest-ever price ever!

Since its launch, the DJI Mini 3 has been one of my favorite drones for beginners, and it is now available at its lowest price ever - from just $349 if you are an Amazon Prime member (and if you aren't, you could always take up a 30-day free trial, and also capitalize on the upcoming Prime Big Deal sale)

The DJI Mini 3 not only boasts a 4K camera – at the touch of a button – the camera can be rotated 90 degrees to take pictures or video in portrait format. That means there is an even higher effective increase in resolution compared to a cheaper drone, which needs to be cropped for TikTok and similar vertical video platforms.

The launch of the DJI Mini 4K last year means that the Mini 3 is not the only 4K budget model in the DJI range, but that doesn't mean it has been superseded. Last week, the DJI Mini 5 Pro was announced - but that is not currently scheduled to go on sale in the US.

All the DJI drones have 3-axis gimbals on their cameras, so the stabilization is a given; no worries about video vibrating with the drone as on cheaper brands. The Mini 3 and Mini 4 (and their Pro siblings) have a bonus – the ability to rotate the camera, as I've mentioned. Even if, like me, you're most inclined to shoot horizontally the bigger 1/1.3-inch image sensor and better resolution is worth it (the Mini 4K has a smaller

1/2.3-inch sensor).

Dual-native ISO on the chip and a longer tilt range aren't to be sniffed at either. The major loss of the Mini 3 compared to the 'Pro' variant (which actually came first – and I personally own) is collision sensors and most drone pilots users don't need them – clever tech though they undoubtedly are.

The drone still has the most useful sensors – the downward landing sensors so landing and returning to the point of launch can happen at the touch of a button.

Weighing just under 250g, the drone does not require FAA Registration or Remote ID as long as you only fly for recreational purposes.

