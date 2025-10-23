Creating social media content and vlogs isn’t only about the camera – capturing good audio is a big part of the equation. But audio setup doesn’t have to be complicated, and a beginner-friendly wireless mic from DJI has just dropped to its lowest ever price.

The DJI Mic Mini is a simplified wireless mic with a receiver that plugs right into a phone or camera. Wireless mics can drastically improve audio quality over using a camera or smartphone’s built-in mic, especially for subjects that aren’t right up close to the camera.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Digital Camera World reviewer Adam Juniper calls the DJI Mic Mini an “instant class leader” for its lightweight design, beginner-friendly features and extensive battery life.

But there’s now another reason to try the DJI Mic Mini – an even lower price. According to Amazon price tracker Camelcamelcamel, the DJI Mic Mini set with two transmitters has never been lower, dropping from $169 to $99 in the US.

Creators that don’t need two mics for interviews and don’t mind wired charging can save even more with the version that only has a single mic and doesn’t come with the charging case, which is on sale for $59 right now.

The DJI Mic Mini is made for simplicity, which means it lacks features like safety track and a monitor display that more advanced users may be looking for. But DJI has a more advanced mic that’s also at its best-ever price on Amazon: The DJI Mic 2.

The DJI Mic 2 normally retails for $269, but it just dropped down to $219. Compared to the Mini, the Mic 2 has more advanced tools, including a 32-bit float and safety channel options.

The only caveat to the DJI Mic 2’s lower price is that one of the reasons for the discount is that there’s now the DJI Mini 3, which now takes the top spot in the best wireless microphones for its powerful recording and trustworthy connection. Still, for creators that need a bit more than the Mini but can’t spend the price of the Mic 3, the Mic 2 is still an excellent option.

