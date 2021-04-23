The best indoor drones in 2021: treat yourself and lift your spirits with an indoor toy!

Looking for the best indoor drone? This guide will tell you what to look out for, show you are pick of the best models, and guide you to the best price deals…

Wherever you’re doing it, and for whatever reason, flying drones is a lot of fun. Nowhere is that more pure and true than indoors. You get all the fun of close quarters' flying, the relative safety of compact quads, and complete freedom from any aviation regulations (until you fly out the window).

Theoretically, of course, any drone can be flown indoors, so long as it’s kept away from the fixtures and fittings, but some are better suited to it than others – indoor drones are smaller and, better still, can also be a lot more wallet-friendly.

Drones built with photography in mind usually feature GPS, which becomes useless indoors, have lenses designed for aerial photography rather than First Person View (FPV) piloting, and excessively powerful radio control systems. Excess power is great in outdoor wind, but may be risky near much-loved fixtures & fittings.

Far better to use a craft suited to indoor use. If they’re small and light, making the indoor world seems bigger by comparison. They generally feature propeller guards to avoid any damage to the drone, furniture, people or pets nearby, and ideally a camera with a wide field of view.

Because there is such an overlap with the fast-moving toy world, there are a lot of choices; some of the newer products have the advantage of mass-production prices, while some of the established drones offer more in terms of features and quality.

Here's our selection of the best indoor drones you can currently buy, to suit all tastes and budgets.

The best indoor drones for 2021

(Image credit: Potensic)

1. Potensic Firefly A20 This is the best tiny indoor drone: cheap, simple with kid-friendly controller Specifications Dimensions: 89 x 89 x 31mm Battery: 5 mins (x 2 batteries) Weight: 25g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $55.98 View at Amazon Prime $87.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Great for beginners + Easy to control + Choice of colors Reasons to avoid - Prop guards less protective than some

The A20 fits in the hand with room to spare, and in a crowded marketplace it stands out on build quality (not least the chunky propeller guards) and simplicity of both use and design. Many mini drones come with confusing controllers with an array of push-buttons for calibration, but the Potensic is elegant. There are two thumbstick controls and shoulder buttons to operate the camera and cycle thorough the three speed modes.

Beginners will appreciate the altitude hold (meaning you don’t need to continuously adjust the throttle to hover) and headless mode (meaning you don’t need to worry about the drone’s orientation). There is also automatic landing, and a red LED at the rear which flashes when the battery is about to run out so you can make sure you’re hovering in a good landing spot.

This drone, the A20, is the entry level option but for a higher investment the A30W or the P7 (a little further down this list) add a 720P camera.

(Image credit: Force)

2. Force 1 Scoot LED Best indoor drone for children (and for big kids!) Specifications Dimensions: 110 x 110 x 45mm Battery: 4 minutes Weight: 80g TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $24.95 View at Amazon Prime $29.95 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Novel control method + Fun even for toddlers Reasons to avoid - No real skill to use/master

Eschewing the traditional remote controller with sticks approach, this drone wants to get up close and personal, responding to hand gestures from inside a complete protective cage. This lack of complication and total finger protection make it ideal novel fun for children of all ages.

To get in the air, you simply toss the drone cage into the air and the motors will kick in. It’ll slowly but continuously rotate and it has two IR sensors on opposite sides which it uses to detect and avoid your palm – so essentially you can “push” it without touching it. It maintains altitude, but also has an IR sensor on the bottom so you can “push” it up too. Finally the motion sensor will shut it straight off it hits something, with the cage absorbing the blow. Simple but effective. If you get your hands near the sensors on both sides (which isn’t as easy as it sounds) then it’ll even attempt a flip.

The only physical interaction you’ll need is via the on/off switch at the bottom and the small charging port (which connects to a standard USB socket). The cage has a good balance of flex and rigidity, the packaging and manual is good, and – while Scoot offer other versions – this with UFO-like LEDs – is definitely the favorite. There is no camera, and you can’t practice your controls, but it’s a lot of fun.

(Image credit: Ryze)

While some of the drones on this list are toy-grade, this is in every respect a consumer-grade product, with quality packaging, safe-looking batteries, and a full set of features. It is a little more expensive than some, but you get what you pay for – not least the Intel and DJI tech on board. That includes a downward-facing sensors which make for stunningly stable hovering and auto landing, and the ability to react to a wall bounce.

At first you’ll have fun flying it around the house like any other drone, sneaking round doors using the FPV video on your phone screen (you can also use an optional game controller). There are button-press flips and stunts to impress friends and family, but really that’s just the start.

You can capture still photos at 5 megapixels and video via the app (from the same camera that you see through as you fly); the video is digitally stabilized and looks much better than equivalents in this price bracket. Thanks to visual block-based programming tool Scratch, you can experiment with programmed flight. Since Scratch is often used in schools as a way of introducing programming, it’s easy to learn, and rewarding.

4. Potensic P7 A mini drone with FPV battle mode Specifications Dimensions: 145 x 134 x 36mm Battery: 10 mins (x 2 batteries) Weight: 590g Control: Included remote & phone app TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $59.99 View at Amazon Prime $64.99 View at Amazon Prime $67.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Kids of all ages can make a game of it + Good prop cages Reasons to avoid - Multiple drones needed for battle - All contestants need a phone

(Image credit: EMAX )

5. EMAX TinyHawk II RTF Best indoor drone for FPV Racing Specifications Dimensions: 75mm Battery: 4 mins Weight: 31g + battery Control: FrSky D8 Radio Control TODAY'S BEST DEALS $208.99 View at Amazon $208.99 View at BHPhoto $232.39 View at Tomtop WW Reasons to buy + Fast and exciting + Everything you need in a single case Reasons to avoid - Manual hard to follow for beginners

Drones have been embraced as professional tools and fun toys, but there is another dimension – a dedicated hobbyist community (with their own racing and freestyle competitions). At the cutting edge this side of the hobby relies on separate goggles, radio controllers, specialist batteries & chargers, and ultra-low-latency analogue video signals. Many enthusiasts build their own drones, but this “Ready to Fly” kit gets you in the air faster.

The tiny drones – the Whoop category, as the fans say – are idea for indoor flight. It features a camera which can be tilted to an aggressive angle (so it is level when the drone is traveling forward at speed), atop a very strong frame, this drone is the perfect craft to master the skills of FPV racing. It’s durable enough to survive the knocks, has a strong radio, and the powerful brushless motors can reach stunning speed.

The analogue video system eliminates the digital encoding/decoding latency which toy drones are prone to, so you feel a direct connection to the world you see through your goggles. There are three modes to get you going, but it is tricky to master and there are a wealth of options which could be bewildering to non-geeks; this is really a gateway drug to quad racing.

If you’re looking for a half-way house, EMAX’s EZ Pilot has more beginners' features.

(Image credit: DJI)

The DJI Mini 2 is far from modestly priced, and you’ll need to add the optional propellor guards for indoor flight, but it produces the best quality visual output of anything on this list and will serve as a 12-megapixel/4K camera drone too, so it might be the only drone you need (it’s on our list of best camera drones).

Outdoors the drone has altitude sensors and GPS to help it hover in place, but indoors the Mini 2 uses a ‘visual positioning system’ (sometimes known as ‘optical flow’) to track the surface beneath it, which means it can reliably hover in a well-lit room with some texture to the floor but, in the dark, or on a perfectly even surface, there is some risk of drifting (though no more than other indoor drones).

This is also a distinctive tool for creatives inside and out (though do remember that the propellor guards push it over the registration weight when outdoors, so take them off). The ‘Cine’ mode, for slow flight, mean you can sneak along corridors and round corners to capture smooth dolly-like shots. The only real worry is the down-draft; it’s light compared to a prosumer drone, but pushes a lot more air around than the others on this list, so don’t fly it over any lose papers!

• In the US, much of this goodness can be found for a lower investment in the DJI Mini SE, but sadly not Europe/UK. We’d say the SE was fine for indoors; check out the differences in our DJI Mini SE vs Mini 2 guide.

(Image credit: Snaptain)

7. Snaptain H823H A convincing and solid indoor frame for safe fun Specifications Dimensions: 76 x 71 x 246mm Battery: 7 mins (usually sold with 3 batteries) Weight: 240g inc. guards Rangee: 30m / 100ft TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $29.99 View at Amazon Prime $29.99 View at Amazon Prime $34.99 View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Effective frame + Supplied with batteries & USB charger + Headless modes, one key return & flip modes. + Good value Reasons to avoid - Needs pairing on every power up

One of the most pressing problems with indoor flying is the exposed propellors, but the Snaptain H823H deals with that more convincingly than most. Targeting kids and beginners, the drone is built into a guard which shield not just the sides of the rotating blades but top and bottom of the propellors too.

You might very well expect a negative impact on the aerodynamics, but Snaptain have solved this in a couple of ways, not least including three batteries to extend the flight time. Since the frame means you will typically just bounce off things indoors, you should be flying a nice long time too (bare propellors are less forgiving!).

The controller is probably best suited to small hands, and beginner pilots will appreciate both the ability to take off and hover automatically with altitude hold and the option to advance by increasing the flight speed. If you’re choosing for kids you’ll no doubt also be thankful that Snaptain seem to provide then with different tints so the props and thumb sticks will match the pilot’s favorite color. The only down-side, shared with most drones at this price, is that the controller has buttons which aren’t clearly marked or (in the case of the top right shoulder button) simply have no function); just check the instructions and you’ll be fine.

(Image credit: DJI)

Flying indoors doesn’t just mean navigating small home corridors; some of the most spectacular feats of piloting are achieved in grand arenas especially decked out for the purpose with hoops and obstacles to be navigated at speed. The best drone to tackle challenges like this, while retaining a fair claim at sensible safety precautions, is the DJI FPV. It’s unfair to compare this to toy drones, but it earns its place on this list as an alternative best suited to aerial thrill seekers and filmmakers exploring a unusual angles.

There are problems – indoor flight in too confined a space might encourage the collision protection systems to err on the side of caution – but this is also a machine which positively begs the pilot to find somewhere they can kick off the shackles of safety and blast around at the 140kph top speed. That makes this a great step up; prove yourself with a compact drone, but when you want to express yourself – acrobatically and in terms of 4K 60fps video – this is the machine which will let you do that.

The DJI FPV also makes some concessions to the risks of indoor flight (or just over-enthusiastic flight) in terms of having some replaceable components as well as detachable propeller guards. It also draws plenty of attention to itself with colur-changing LEDs which the pilot can set to taste.

(Image credit: Parrot)

8. Parrot Mambo FPV If you're after a bit more quality then opt for this indoor drone Specifications Dimensions: 180 x 180mm (with prop guards) Battery: 10 mins (8 with camera attached) Weight: 73g (with bumpers) Control: Bluetooth TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon 148 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Stable hover within 4m (13ft) of ground + FPV goggles + Stable hover within 4m (13ft) of ground Reasons to avoid - Supply chain issues make it hard to find

The Parrot Mambo is the granddaddy of indoor drones, and has been through several iterations thanks to its flexible design. Sadly Parrot only list one version for sale now, but it’s a good one: The Mambo FPV. Nonetheless it’s well worth looking out for other editions, like the “Fly Kits” set which included a tiny canon, a grabber claw, or note grip which were ideal for conducting covert missions across an open-plan office!

All this flexibility comes from the Lego-like Smart Block attachments at the top; in the FPV edition this is used to clip on a camera which feeds video to your phone, which you clip into the pleasingly comfortable goggles. You can control the drone via your phone and Parrot’s free app, but in this edition the actual input comes via a Bluetooth remote since the phone may well be clipped in your CockpitGoggles.

The drone also makes use of an ultrasound sensor, camera and barometer for stable hover, so if you let go of the controls it will just hover (Parrot, after all, know more than a thing or two about drones having essentially created the trend over a decade ago). On the outside that design experience is also reflected in slide-in-and-out batteries and the cool LED “eyes” that give the drone just enough character!

