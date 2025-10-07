I’ve never flown a drone before, here’s why I’d opt for the DJI Mini 4K over every other aerial option this Prime Day

Beginner drone pilots are well-catered for on Amazon Prime’s Big Deal Days, with the DJI Mini 4K, DJI Neo, and Bwine F7MINI SE GPS all below $250. But if you’re just getting into the drone piloting game, which one should you go for? Well, if you’re an experienced photographer or content creator, you might be tempted to get as much drone for your money as possible and plump for the recently released DJI Mini 5 Pro or even save a little by picking up the last-gen DJI Mini 4 Pro. This isn’t a hard choice, because these flighty little so-and-sos are, hands down, the best sub-250g drones on the market.

But here’s the thing: new drone pilots tend to crash their drones. Not all of them, but it’s certainly not unheard of. Heck, even seasoned drone pilots crash, but that’s usually because they’re intentionally pushing the boundaries of their piloting skills. I digress… the fact is, you’re never more likely to experience your aerial pride and joy plopping into the middle of a lake, smashing into a tree, or flying off (never to be seen again), than when you’re a beginner pilot. That's why my preference would be to start with something a little cheaper. Here me out...

Save 20% ($60) DJI Mini 4K: was $299 now $239 at Amazon The DJI Mini 4K is a great entry-level choice for content creators or drone enthusiasts. It captures 4K / 30p video, RAW images, and boasts a three-axis gimbal for steady aerial imagery. Crucially, it weighs less than the 250g threshold and offers flight times of up to 31 minutes. And above all else, it’s not a huge outlay should the worst happen.

I’ve wanted to pick up a drone for a long time, but I’ve always found myself facing this same dilemma: Do I spend nearly $300 on an entry-level drone, or do I just bite the bullet and buy a Pro? Well, this Amazon Prime Day, the DJI Mini 4K has dropped to $239, which is a much more digestible price in my book.

You might be wondering: Why not go for the DJI Neo or Bwine, both at roughly the $160 mark? These aren’t bad options at all, but here’s why I personally would still opt for the DJI Mini 4K. Firstly, it’s a DJI drone, so unlike the Bwine, it’ll get you used to the ecosystem. After all, if you upgrade at a later date, chances are, you’ll be getting another DJI drone. Secondly, the Mini 4K is quite simply a better drone than the Neo, and by some margin.

While the DJI Neo is aimed at casual users, content creators can still very much make use of the Mini 4K’s specs. Not only can it shoot RAW photos, but it has a slightly larger 1/2.3-inch sensor and a 3-axis gimbal. The 4K also has a higher level of wind resistance and a faster maximum speed, making it more stable and reliable in flight. It also has a longer flight time of up to 31 minutes. That’s not all, the DJI Mini 4K comes with the DJI RC-N1C Remote Controller, whereas you’ll have to rely on the Neo’s DJI Fly app, unless you opt for the more expensive Fly More Combo (currently $279), which includes the DJI RC-N3.

Save 20% ($40) DJI Neo: was $199 now $159 at Amazon If you want a DJI drone you can have fun with while avoiding the high stakes of a more expensive device, then the DJI Neo should be top of your list. It might be a bit of a bargain, but you still get a stabilized 4K camera and subject tracking. Plus, with palm takeoff/landing and propeller guards, this is a more beginner-friendly option for newbie drone pilots.

There is one area where the DJI Neo beats the DJI Mini 4K, though, and that’s its more crash-friendly build. It’s simply more solid than its more professional Mini peers, thanks to its fixed design. You see, the Neo doesn’t collapse down, making it inherently more robust, and it also has wing guards, meaning you’re less likely to damage the propellers. That’s not to say the Neo is crashproof, but as far as lighter knocks are concerned, my money would be on the Neo lasting longer.

So there you have it, my mind’s made up. Overall, the DJI Mini 4K’s specs and the fact that it comes with an RC controller put it ahead of the cheaper Neo and Bwine in my book. Sure, it doesn’t boast the incredible specs and features of the DJI Mini 4 and 5 Pro, but it’s still good enough to create content. And crucially, if I crash, at least there’ll be a smaller hole in my pocket. D

