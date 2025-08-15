Antigravity – the brand incubated by Insta360 and revealed to the world July 28 – has announced its first drone, the Antigravity A1. It boasts 8K 360-degree camera despite coming in under 250g, and will see in a bundle with FPV-style goggles and a grip controller.

By ditching the traditional camera, and offering pilots the opportunity to see in any direction – while making the drone effectively invisible – the company has effectively re-written the rules of drone photography, as their introductory video explains:

The A1 drone represents "360 capture, reimagined for flight," with a dual lens system with cameras top and bottom. to give it no blind spots. As if there were any doubt, Antigravity say "Its dual-lens setup mirrors the capabilities of Insta360's popular X Series." and the Insta360 X5 is one of the best 360 cameras out there.

"We didn't want to just build another drone. We wanted to create an entirely new way to fly," said BC Nie, Head of Marketing at Antigravity. "A1 is the first step in reimagining flight as something anyone can enjoy – something that is safe, intuitive, expressive, and endlessly creative."

The Antigravity grip controller has a finger-controlled throttle and a thumb wheel to turn the drone, though the pilot can also look around using the goggle's motion sensor. (Image credit: Antigravity)

That is something which might potentially have competitors like drone market leader DJI on the hop, but it depends a lot on the 'new way to fly'.

That is based on not only on the drone's world-first of being effectively invisible, but a 'Grip controller' and FPV 'Vision Goggles' – and the goggles represent several firsts too, with built-in trackpad on the exterior of one eye and a screen on the other.

The Antigravity A1 drone branding at launch. (Image credit: Antigravity)

The A1's specs have been revealed too, including, crucially, that the drone weighs 249g (8.78oz), meaning it's easy to use without too many rules and regulations in most places.

The goggles feature head-tracking, so the operator can turn and look in any direction, while the drone can be head in any direction. Video is always being recorded in any direction, so it can be re-directed and re-framed after the fact.

As well as collision sensors, there is also a new safety feature – payload sensing. The drone will land quickly if it detects extra weight has been added.

The lack of a main front camera gives the drone an unusual look (Image credit: Antigravity)

Though the release of the final retail version will not come until January 2026 – and pricing will be announced closer to the time. Before then, though, interested creators are encouraged to get involved with Antigravity testing program, with the prospect of a share of the $20,000 reward pot for ideas integrated into the final product. (Creators can discover more at Antigravity.com)

I have personally got hands on with the new Antigravity A1 drone and I talk about that.