Win a Sigma 50mm f/1.2 DG DN Art for L-Mount or Sony E-mount (worth £1,299)!

Sigma lenses are some of the best on the market. While the Sigma 50mm f/1.2 DG DN Art offers a standard angle of view – similar to that of the human eye – there's nothing standard about its image quality.

Indeed, the words "dream lens" were used in my colleague Matthew Richards' review. "I’ve seen some outstanding Sigma lenses over the years and this is definitely one of the very best. It ticks all the right boxes for sharpness, clarity and dreamy bokeh, along with excellent suppression of unwanted aberrations.

"The superb image quality is backed up by excellent handling characteristics and fast, reliable autofocus performance, all wrapped up in a tough, weather-resistant construction. It’s a dream lens."

And this is your chance to make your dream of owning one come true!

SIGMA 50mm F1.2 DG DN | Art - Feature Overview - YouTube Watch On

Available for cameras that use the L-Mount and Sony E-mount, Sigma says this fast prime is the world's lightest 50mm f/1.2 lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras, weighing just 745g (in L-Mount guise).

Its complex optical design corrects various optical flaws while producing the best-possible blur – aided by a 13-blade diaphragm.

And Dual HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) autofocus motors deliver fast and silent performance for stills and video.

Take a look at some stunning sample images taken on the lens to see exactly what the Sigma 50mm f/1.2 DG DN Art is capable of:

(Image credit: © Takashi Shikano)

(Image credit: Sigma • Xiao Ting Wu)

(Image credit: Sigma • Xiao Ting Wu)

Enter now!

We've teamed up with Sigma UK and one of these terrific lenses – worth £1,299 – is up for grabs for a lucky Digital Camera World user!

All you have to do is answer a multiple-choice question correctly, so click here to enter. Please note that this competition is open to UK readers only, aged 18+, and full terms and conditions can be found at the bottom of the competition entry page.

You can find out more about the Sigma 50mm f/1.2 DG DN Art on the Sigma website.

(Image credit: Sigma • Nick Vrona)

(Image credit: © Meg Loeks / Sigma)

(Image credit: Sigma • Xiao Ting Wu)

