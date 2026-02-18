DJI Avata 2 significantly discounted – don't think, just buy?

There are always rumors about new DJI products swirling, and, historically, one way we can assess their truth is spotting discounts on existing current models. So, for example, the main FPV drone, which stills seems pretty new to me, the Avata 2 FPV drone – which impressed me a great deal in my review – is being offered for £140 off, does that mean anything – or is it just a really good deal (and does it matter?)

As the DCW drone expert, the Avata 2 is my pick for best FPV drone, and might well be as much as you need. Sure, ther eare rumors of sequels – both an Avata 3 and sometimes an Avata 360 – but neither seem to have a date whereas this is something you can have now and with the kind of quality FPV pilots couldn't dream of only a few years ago.

It is a brilliant refinement and improvement of a first-generation product, with a new airframe, and it's spectacularly robust. I can assure you of that because I, well, let's say deliberately deliberately crash-tesed it! DJI's 1-axis mechanical gimbal – combined with clever electronic image stabilization – in a drone with such acrobatic dynamism seems to result in striking 4K video that swoops and dives through the sky. Latency is of no concern and the controller included with this bundle is so natural that any beginner can pick it up.

Personally, I have never especially enjoyed FPV flying before DJI introduced this kind of controller – now I do. They made it fun!

So is it worth waiting for a sequel when this is available right now for the lowest price we've seen since launch?

Finally, the #DJIMini5Pro FCC made the 'LiDAR mini' official! But wait... is that the #DJINeo2 I see next to the #Avata3? Let's have a better look on that leaked video ⬇️ (oh and let's talk about that #Action2 successor: the #OsmoNano) Cheers, Jasperhttps://t.co/RbDxZIMwHvMay 25, 2025

The Avata 2, on the other hand, is a spectacular drone you can buy now, and if rumors have affect the price, so much the better!