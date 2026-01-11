You have less than 2 weeks to enter the £10,000 LCE Photographer of the Year

Sandip Guha won the Macro category in the 2025 LCE Photographer of the Year competition for his image Season of Love, featuring two courting crab spiders

Photographers have less than two weeks remaining to submit work to the London Camera Exchange Photographer of the Year 2026 contest, with entries closing at midnight on January 21. The competition, now in its third year, has a £10,000 (approximately £13,400 / AU$20,000) prize fund and is free to enter for photographers of any experience level.

The contest has grown significantly since its 2024 launch, when it attracted over 13,000 entries. This year's event features 14 categories spanning wildlife, landscape, portrait, street and specialist genres including an 'Emerging Talent' category specifically for photography students.

And it's well worth entering. The overall winner receives £2,500 ($3,400 / AU$5,000) in LCE vouchers alongside a trophy, while all category winners share the total prize fund. Plus, beyond the financial compensation, shortlisted photographers will see their work displayed at The Photography & Video Show at the NEC Birmingham in England in March 2026, and published in a commemorative book.

Judges' advice

The judging panel has offered practical guidance for photographers considering entry. Angela Nicholson, founder of SheClicks and an experienced photography journalist, emphasizes authenticity over technical perfection.

"As a judge, I'm drawn to images that reflect the photographer's interpretation of a scene and their connection with the subject," she explains. "I'm looking for a creative vision, thoughtful use of light, technique and composition, and photographs that feel personal, expressive and intentional."

Portrait and travel documentary photographer Jimmy Cheng takes a similar approach. "Aside from technical brilliance, I will be looking for images that express emotions and creative presentation," he notes, suggesting that powerful storytelling can trump pixel-peeping.

Caroline English's image After the Kill won the Wildlife category in the LCE Photographer of the Year 2025 (Image credit: Daniel Graham)

Lee Harasyn, managing director of LCE, echoes this emphasis on a balance between craft and impact.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I'm naturally drawn to great technique, but sometimes a photographer can capture an image so powerful that this becomes irrelevant," he says. "The best photos connect with the viewer – and that's what I'm hoping to find."

How to enter

Entries can be submitted online at poty.lcegroup.co.uk or in person at any of London Camera Exchange's 26 stores across the United Kingdom. While photographers worldwide can enter, prizes are only available to UK residents aged 18 and over. Full terms, conditions and store locations are available on the LCE website.

With the clock ticking down to the January 21 deadline, now's the time to review your portfolios and select your strongest work. The advice from the judging panel is clear: prioritize images that communicate something meaningful, whether through exceptional technique, emotional resonance, or a fresh perspective on familiar subjects.

You might also like…

Take a look at the best cameras for portraits and the best cameras for wildlife photography, and check out our photography tips to help you snag an award winner!