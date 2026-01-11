OWC launches the ultimate portable SSD
Blisteringly quick, tough, and now with huge capacity: the OWC Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD could well be the world's best portable SSD
There are plenty of fast portable SSDs out there, with the quicker ones offering transfer speeds of around 2000MB/s. But OWC's latest Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD blows the competition into the weeds!
Thanks to it's bang-up-to-date 80Gbps Thunderbolt 5 interface, it's capable of read speeds in excess of 6000MB/s - that's three times faster than even a quick USB portable SSD. It achieves this performance with no separate power supply - everything's handled over just a single built-in Thunderbolt cable.
To extract the maximum speed of the drive, you will need a Thunderbolt 5 computer. These are still relatively rare, limited to very high-end laptop PCs, along with Apple M4 Pro- and Pro Max-based MacBooks. Thankfully, the Envoy Ultra can also be used with a much wider selection of PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, iPad Pro and Surface products, as it's backwards compatible with Thunderbolt 3, Thunderbolt 4, and USB4 computers, though transfer speeds will of course be bottlenecked by their slower interfaces.
At 5.1x3x0.8" (13x7.5x2cm) and 12oz (341g), the Envoy Ultra isn't the smallest or lightest portable SSD out there, but neither is it inconveniently bulky. It's also IP67 dust and water-resistant to 3.3' (1m), while also being crush-resistant. Despite its incredible speed, the drive's aluminium chassis can dissipate heat without the need for a cooling fan, so the Envoy Ultra operates in complete silence.
The OWC Envoy Ultra Thunderbolt 5 SSD is available in 2TB and 4TB capacities, and OWC has just launched a new 8TB version for the ultimate in portable SSD speed AND capacity. Naturally, you'll pay a hefty premium to be at the forefront of portable storage, as the 8TB model is priced at a whopping $1,699.99. The 4TB version can be had for a slightly less eye-watering $899.99, while the 2TB capacity costs $549.99.
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
