As a product of the 1990s, I’m fully on board with the resurging trends from the era, from The Super Mario Bros Movie to the return of disposable cameras. But there’s a new collab that makes my '90s heart happy: Nintendo and Fujifilm.

The Special Super Mario Question Block Case Bundle pairs the existing Instax Mini Link 3 printer with a base that makes the instant film look like the prize out of a question block. I love a good power-up or Yoshi egg popping out of a prize box, but a real film photo may just be my favorite prize yet.

The new Mario-themed bundle launches alongside an update to the Instax Mini Link app for Nintendo Switch, which originally launched in 2021. The update enables users to create their own instant film prints using interactive Instax AiR Studio elements from the Mushroom Kingdom.

The update also adds the Click To Collage, which creates a photo-booth-like experience from the Mini Link 3 printer. The collab brings characters, frames and stickers from licensed Nintendo characters to the Instax app for printing.

Users will also be able to print screenshots snapped on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 by transferring screenshots to a smartphone and then printing from the app.

“This app is a great example of the continued synergies between the digital and analog worlds,” said Bing Liem, the Fujifilm North America Imaging Division president. “We’ve created a strong connection between gaming and photography and, as always, we’re excited to see what our users create.”

The updated app is free to download. The new bundle that mixes the Instax Mini Link 3 with a Super Mario case retails for about $150 / CA$200. International pricing and availability have not yet been announced.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You may also like…

Browse the best mobile photo printers or the best instant film cameras.