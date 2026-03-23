Sony demos new 10K 105MP 100fps large format global shutter sensor

The Sony IMX927 is a potent sensor built with Pregius S global shutter technology

Sony has released a YouTube video demoing the IMX927 industrial imaging sensor at the Advanced Packaging and Chiplet Summit (APCS) in Japan.

The video shows the large format sensor capturing the intricacies of a mechanical watch in stark clarity, clearly demonstrating the benefits of its extremely high MP count and global shutter design over a rolling shutter sensor.

Originally announced in September 2025, the IMX927 will be Sony’s flagship industrial imaging sensor boasting 105 megapixel resolution and capable of capturing video at 100 fps in 10K resolution. It’s one of a new trio of leading Sony large format global shutter sensors, which also includes the IMX928 and IMX929.

Article continues below

Global Shutter & SWIR Image Sensors | Live Demo at Semicon Japan-APCS 2025 | Sony Official - YouTube Watch On

Sony’s semiconductor branch has said that ‘rapid advancements’ in factory automation have called for improvements in large format, global shutter sensors. It says that vision cameras need to be able to capture various objects at high-speed and with crystal-clear quality.

The IMX927’s certainly meets this description, and its powerful combination of 105MP and 100fps makes it particularly effective for industrial tasks such as 3D imaging for laser cutting.

As yet we can only guess whether Sony plans on rolling out a commercial line of large format cameras with an IMX927 sensor or the like. But with rumors of a Sony-sensored 180MP medium format and 107MP full frame camera spreading, this is unlikely to happen.

The report by Andrea Pizzini on Sony Alpha Rumors says that the medium format sensor is "100% confirmed".

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sony is already in prime position in this field as it actually produce the 100MP medium format sensors used in leading models on the market, including the Hasselblad X2D II 100C and Fujifilm GFX 100 II.

On the full frame front, we’ve already seen Alpha cameras with global shutter sensors and lighting-quick maximum fps; case and point the A9 III.

But what we haven’t seen from Sony – but might see if the circulating rumors are true – is a full frame body combining the A9III specs with a ridiculously-high MP count like that of the IMX927 sensor.

Now that would be cool!

You might also like...

Check out our view on the best medium format cameras and the best full frame cameras your money can buy.