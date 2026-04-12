A new image sensor's in town, and it's about to revolutionize the dash cam market
Sony's STARVIS image sensors have long been the go-to sensor for dash-cam manufacturers. Now Sony's just introduced a 3rd-gen STARVIS sensor.
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Sony's launched a new image sensor, and while it may not be some 1-inch flagship phone sensor or a new stacked full-frame CMOS chip, it'll almost certainly become the mainstay of one particular camera sector for the next few years.
Called IMX908, it measures a relatively modest 1/2.8-inches in size and has an 8.4-megapixel resolution. But this isn't a sensor designed for capturing high-res stills. Rather, this marks the first sensor in Sony's brand new STARVIS 3 range of image sensors designed for security cameras and dash cams.
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Right now STARVIS 2 sensors can be found in almost every current mid- to high-end dash cam on the market. Their focus on high dynamic range makes them ideal for coping with the huge and unpredictable contrast variation encountered during driving.
The STARVIS 3 IMX908 sensor is a back-illuminated design with a deep photodiode layer. This is said to provide high performance in low light conditions, as well as high sensitivity to the near-infrared spectrum - both important attributes for security and dash cam implementations.
The key to its performance are newly-developed LOFIC pixels. LOFIC - Lateral overflow integration capacitor - is Sony's proprietary pixel technology developed for security cameras. Sony claims the tech can deliver nearly 20x the amount of saturated charge when compared to a first-gen STARIS sensor, resulting in approximately 27% better low-light performance and a dynamic range of up to 96 dB in a single-shot exposure. This is achieved without the use of multiple exposures - a more typical means of producing an HDR image - making the sensor better suited to capturing the kind of fast-moving subjects encountered in dash cam applications.
We'll still have to wait for STARVIS 3 sensors to show up in consumer products, but with intense competition in the dash cam sector, we probably won't have to wait long.
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Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
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