Need a waterproof compact camera that can handle your adventures? Save $50 on these tough point-and-shoot zoom cameras

Looking for a rugged, waterproof, and adventure-ready camera for your next hike, five, ski, or biking excursion? Two great budget outdoor cameras are now available at a discount from B&H Photo.

The Ricoh Pentax WG-8 in black is now just $346.95 at B&H – you save $50 off its original $396.95 price.

The OM System Tough TG-7 in black is now just $499.99 at B&H – you save $50 off its original $549.99 price.

Ricoh Pentax WG-8 (black): was $396.95 now $346.95 at BHPhoto Save $50 at B&H A tough, budget-friendly camera designed for extreme conditions. It features a 20MP sensor and 4K video. Great for underwater and macro shots, it's durable and affordable – ideal for travelers who need a reliable, no-nonsense adventure camera. Read more ▼

OM System Tough TG-7 (black): was $549.99 now $499.99 at BHPhoto Save $50 at B&H An ultra-rugged, waterproof camera built for any adventure. With a 12MP sensor, fast burst shooting, and excellent macro modes, it excels in extreme conditions. Perfect for travelers needing a durable, versatile point and shoot camera. Read more ▼

Ricoh Pentax WG-8: A real Captain Scarlet of a compact camera

The Pentax WG-8 is built tough to survive water, dust, drops, freezing temps – you name it. It's perfect if you want a camera that's truly adventure-proof, without spending big. With a 20MP sensor and 5x optical zoom (approx. 28-140mm in 35mm terms).

It shoots decent photos and 4k video at 30fps. It also shines in ultra-close-up shots, and it performs well underwater and in extreme conditions where other cameras might fail. It's a solid budget-friendly choice for anyone needing a tough, reliable camera for travel. Read more: Pentax WG-8 review.

OM System Tough TG-7: Indestructable camera, impressive results

The OM System Tough TG-7 is built to be a companion on any adventure. It's waterproof, shockproof, and dustproof, so you never have to worry about weather or terrain. Sure, its 12MP sensor is smaller than some other cameras, but that actually helps underwater photos by capturing more light where it's often dim. Plus, it shoots RAW and bursts up to 20fps – perfect for catching fast moments.

The TG-7 has a handy 4x zoom (approx. 25-100mm in 35mm terms) with a bright aperture and a standout macro mode that lets you snap amazing close-ups and 4K video. It's simple, durable, and versatile – the perfect point and shoot to toss in your bag when you need a reliable camera that won't quit. Read more: OM System Tough TG-7 review.

