This impressive Fujifilm hybrid camera drops to its lowest-ever price ever

We are seeing more and more Black Friday camera deals as we head to towards the sales season... And this offer on the Fujifilm X-S20 offers a great discount on one of a popular retro-styled mirrorless camera. Coming bundled with the well-specced Fujinon XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 R LM WR, the price has been reduced at Amazon down to £1,249 which we think is the lowest price we have seen yet.

Price drop Save £350 Fujifilm X-S20 + XF16-50mm: was £1,599 now £1,249 at Amazon This 26MP mirrorless camera comes with a 16-50mm standard for what is the lowest price we have ever seen in the UK. With 6.2K open gate and a long battery life, the X-S20 is a great all-rounder.

Launched in 2023, the X-S20 was a mega upgrade of the X-S10. One major improvement in the X-S20 is the prolonged battery life, capable of capturing an additional 800 frames on a single charge compared to the previous version.

Another new feature is the "Vlog" mode on the main dial. This mode provides the user with easy access to the vlogging-specific settings, with large controls tailored for vlogging functions, including Product Priority Mode, which helps with recognizing and focusing on certain products put in front of the camera, as well as Background Defocus Mode, which increases background blur in videos.

The 26.1-megapixel sensor is supported by 5-axis in body image stabilization, which Fujifilm claims offers up to 7-stops of stabilization. T

It can shoot 6.2K 30p video in 4:2:2 10-bit internally, as well as Apple ProRes RAW externally when hooked up to an Atomos recorder via the HDMI, or Blackmagic RAW using the Blackmagic Design Video Assist 12G. The X-S20 can also record in Fujifilm F-Log for enhanced color grading in post-production, and offers 13+ stops of dynamic range.

