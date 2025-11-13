This impressive Fujifilm hybrid camera drops to its lowest-ever price ever
The X-S20 hybrid camera is a great all-rounder, and is now just £1,249 with lens!
We are seeing more and more Black Friday camera deals as we head to towards the sales season... And this offer on the Fujifilm X-S20 offers a great discount on one of a popular retro-styled mirrorless camera. Coming bundled with the well-specced Fujinon XF 16-50mm f/2.8-4.8 R LM WR, the price has been reduced at Amazon down to £1,249 which we think is the lowest price we have seen yet.
This 26MP mirrorless camera comes with a 16-50mm standard for what is the lowest price we have ever seen in the UK. With 6.2K open gate and a long battery life, the X-S20 is a great all-rounder.
Launched in 2023, the X-S20 was a mega upgrade of the X-S10. One major improvement in the X-S20 is the prolonged battery life, capable of capturing an additional 800 frames on a single charge compared to the previous version.
Another new feature is the "Vlog" mode on the main dial. This mode provides the user with easy access to the vlogging-specific settings, with large controls tailored for vlogging functions, including Product Priority Mode, which helps with recognizing and focusing on certain products put in front of the camera, as well as Background Defocus Mode, which increases background blur in videos.
The 26.1-megapixel sensor is supported by 5-axis in body image stabilization, which Fujifilm claims offers up to 7-stops of stabilization. T
It can shoot 6.2K 30p video in 4:2:2 10-bit internally, as well as Apple ProRes RAW externally when hooked up to an Atomos recorder via the HDMI, or Blackmagic RAW using the Blackmagic Design Video Assist 12G. The X-S20 can also record in Fujifilm F-Log for enhanced color grading in post-production, and offers 13+ stops of dynamic range.
Check out our guides to the best Fujifilm cameras, and the best Fujifilm lenses.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
