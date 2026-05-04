Viral Sony 14-800mm f/0.5 is a myth, but these ‘impossible’ camera optics are as real as it gets!

Misleading imagery has been doing the rounds – presumably a remnant of April Fools' Day – purporting to advertise a Sony FE 14-800mm f/0.5 G Master lens, and according to Sony Alpha Rumors, some people have fallen for it.

It’s not surprising that it’s gone viral because a 14-800mm f/0.5 zoom would turn the imaging industry on its head. It would basically be a cheat code, the lens to end all lenses. But here’s the thing, it’s not optically possible. Well, certainly not in a practical sense.

Were a lens with that zoom range and aperture ever made, it would have to be massive. Well beyond anything you could actually carry around (and afford). I hate to disappoint, but the only way you’ll catch a glimpse of a Sony FE 14-800mm f/0.5 GM is if you spot Bigfoot wielding it while riding atop a flying saucer… However, like all myths, there is a modicum of truth in that some pretty crazy lenses do exist.

Article continues below

Not so mythical, mythical lenses

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

In terms of lenses that you can buy for your mirrorless camera today, perhaps the most mind-boggling zoom is the Sigma 28-45mm f/1.8 DG DN Art. It might not have the largest zoom range in the world, but it’s the first and, currently, only full-frame mirrorless zoom lens with a constant f/1.8 aperture.

A similarly speedy example is the Sony FE 50-150mm f/2 GM, which trades 1/3 of a stop to deliver a much larger zoom range than the Sigma. It’s part of the manufacturer’s rumored f/2 ‘holy trinity’ alongside the Sony FE 28-70mm f/2 GM, and what will surely be an ultra-wide addition at some point in the future.

And if you’re looking for a full-frame lens that’s a complete speed demon, there’s the Nikon Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct. Sure, it’s a manual prime lens, but it’s still a marvel of optical engineering and it comes with an equally marvellous price tag to boot!

But perhaps my favorite ‘mythical’ lens to come out in recent years is the Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS Sports. Traditionally, 600mm f/4 primes are horrendously expensive, but the Sigma boasts a very versatile zoom range and a constant f/4 aperture for just $6,599 / £5,899 / AU$12,995. Yes, yes, a lot of money for sure, but it’s still far cheaper than Nikon, Canon and Sony’s 600mm f/4 primes.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Canon RF 200-800mm (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

And when it comes to mega zooms, look no further than the Canon RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM. It’s slow as molasses at the telephoto end, but it has a zoom range so monstrous, it’d make Godzilla blush. Provided you capture distant subjects in ample light, think motorsport, safaris and aviation, this could be a one-and-done purchase.

So, there you have it. I don’t have to consult a cryptozoologist to tell you that we won’t be seeing a 14-800mm f/0.5 zoom anytime soon, but there are other ‘mythical’ choices out there that are as real as you and me.

You might also like...

Looking for a new lens? Check out the best standard zoom and the best lens for bird photography. If you're looking for a new camera, here are the best mirrorless cameras.