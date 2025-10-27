This classy Micro Four Thirds retro mirrorless camera has just had its price slashed dramatically
If you're after a classy-looking retro-styled mirrorless camera that won't cost you a fortune, then we may well have a great deal for you.
The original OM System OM-5 has just had its price slashed down to just £628 at Amazon - a brilliant price for the Micro Four Thirds body.
Offering 20MP stills and 4K 30p video in a compact body, this Micro Four Thirds camera is the perfect companion for your travels.
The first-generation OM System OM-5 packs flagship-level features into a body so small and rugged, you'll want to bring it everywhere. The OM-5 borrows all the cool features from the OM-1 and puts them into a much smaller, more affordable package. That means you get powerful tech like Pro Capture, Live ND filter, and more, all without needing a lug around heavy gear or accessories.
Whenever you're shooting stills or video, the OM-5's 20.4MP sensor and TruePic IX processor deliver fast performance and beautiful results. Its 121-point hybrid AF (autofocus) system ensures sharp focus and smooth subject tracking. And with a sensitivity range up to ISO 25,6000, you can keep shooting in low light without stressing about image quality.
So, if you want a reliable, all-in-one tool for travel, outdoor photography, and other projects, the OM-5 is a great catch. While it's not a 62MP full-frame mirrorless camera, it's the kind of camera that's there when you need it, and never gets in the way if you don't. And its tech thinks ahead for you, so you can stay in the moment, not fiddling with gear.
This deal is for the silver version of the camera - and as it comes "body only" you can pair it with a tremendous range of Micro Four Thirds lenses, many of which are both lightweight and affordable.
