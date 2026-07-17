These full-frame cameras are popular and now available for less

The Canon EOS R8, Sony A7 III, and Nikon Z6 II are popular full-frame mirrorless models, that make the mirrorless switch a bit easier

These three mirrorless models deliver excellent price-to-performance value – and right now, you can save up to £552.

The Canon EOS R8 is now available for just £1,229 at London Camera Exchange – a £400 discount from its original £1,629 price tag.

The Nikon Z6 II is now available for just £1,249 at London Camera Exchange – a £550 discount from the original £1,799 price tag.

The Sony A7 III is now available for just £947 at Amazon – a £552 discount from the RRP of £1,499.

31% OFF Save £550 Nikon Z6 II: was £1,799 now £1,249 at London Camera Exchange A modest update to the Z6, with dual UHS-II card slots, a dual EXPEED 6 processor setup, and faster continuous shooting up to 14fps. It supports 4K 60p video with a slight crop and features advanced AF. This deal includes a Ruggard Journey 24 shoulder bag (black) and Lexar 128GB Professional 1667x UHS-II SDXC memory card. Read our Nikon Z6 II review

37% OFF Save £552 Sony A7 III: was £1,499 now £947 at Amazon The Sony A7 III remains one of the best full-frame cameras available. Known for its excellent balance of features, it delivers 10fps continuous shooting, an advanced AF system, and uncropped 4K video. This deal includes a Ruggard Journey 24 shoulder bag (black) and a SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO UHS-I SDXC memory card. Read our Sony A7 III review

Canon EOS R8

Budget-friendly option for Canon DSLR users and vloggers

Review insight: "The Canon EOS R8 kind of does it all. Whatever your photographic medium, this camera can shoot it" (Image credit: Gareth Bevan)

The Canon EOS R8 offers an affordable entry into full-frame territory. It keeps the familiar Canon interface, supports your DSLR lenses via an adapter, and packs modern features into a lightweight, compact body.

The only notable limitation is the lack of IBIS, which might be a deal-breaker if you do a lot of handheld shooting with long lenses or video. In that case, the EOS R6 II is worth considering, though it comes with a much higher price tag.

Nikon Z6 II

Best for Nikon DSLR switchers and hybrid shooters

Review insight: "The Nikon Z6 II is a light refresh of the original Z6, with a second memory card and processor bringing a bump to burst shooting and the promise of 4K 60p video" (Image credit: Future)

If you're moving from a Nikon DSLR like the D750 or D780, the Nikon Z6 II is hands-down a smooth upgrade. It features a similar body design, intuitive Nikon menus, and excellent ergonomics.

While Nikon's Z-mount lens selection isn't as extensive as Sony's or Canon's, you can make use of your existing DSLR lenses via an adapter.

Sony A7 III

Ideal for system switchers and DSLR upgraders

Review insight: "The Sony A7 III is far from new, being launched back in February 2018, and it's since been superseded – technically – by the new A7 IV. Even so, it's still a leading contender amongst affordable full frame cameras" (Image credit: Future)

The Sony A7 III remains one of the most versatile full-frame cameras in its price range and packs pro-level features.

It gives you maximum mirrorless flexibility as the Sony E-mount ecosystem is the most mature on the market, boasting a huge range of native lenses and third-party support from brands like Tamron and Sigma.

Comparison

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Nikon Z6 II Sony A7 III Canon EOS R8 Released 2020 2018 2023 Mount Z E RF Sensor 24.5MP CMOS BSI 24.2MP Exmor R CMOS 24.2MP BSI CMOS (same as R6 II) Autofocus 273-pt hybrid (improved over Z6) 693-pt phase-detection / 425-pt contrast-detect 4,897 AF positions, Dual Pixel CMOS AF II IBIS Up to 5 stops Up to 5 stops No IBIS Burst rate 14fps 10fps (177 JPEGs, 89 compressed RAW, 40 uncompressed Raw) 40fps electronic shutter, 6fps first curtain electronic shutter Video 4K UHD at 30/25/24p • 1080p (FullHD) at 120/100/60/50/30/25/24p 4K UHD at 30/24fps, Full HD at up to 120fps 4K up to 60p (6K oversampled), 1080p up to 180fps, C-Log3, HDR PQ, 4:2:2 10-bit Card slots 1x SD UHS-II, 1x CFexpress (Type B) / XQD 2x MS/SD/SDHC/SDXC (1x UHS-II) 1x UHS-II SD Build quality Weather-sealed magnesium alloy Weather-sealed magnesium alloy Polycarbonate, not fully weather-sealed Weight (card and battery included) 705g 650g 461g

If I were to pick a mirrorless full-frame camera today, I'd lean toward the Sony A7 III.

Its unmatched lens options and flexibility make it a standout choice, especially if you're open to switching systems entirely.

That said, if you want to stick with your current brand and already own a lot of DSLR lenses, staying within the same ecosystem is a smart and budget-friendly way to jump into mirrorless photography.

Want to browse more mirrorless options? Here are the best mirrorless cameras, along with the best cameras for beginners.