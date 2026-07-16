If the latest camera rumors are to be believed, Canon's next release will be a retro camera featuring its newest 32.5MP full-frame image sensor.

The long-awaited Canon EOS R8 Mark II will be much more than a traditional update to the original Canon EOS R8, and in turn will be much more than just the company's entry-level full-frame body.

Rumors have been flying for years that Canon has been working on a retro-styled camera, similar to what its arch rival has done with the Nikon Zf and Zfc, appealing to the same market that fawns over SLR-style Fujifilm cameras.

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And, with 2026 marking the 50th anniversary of the legendary Canon AE-1, it's been widely expected that this would serve as the inspiration for a retro mirrorless design.

The iconic AE-1 was my first camera! (Image credit: Future)

However, rather than releasing a retro body as a standalone product, it's being reported that the EOS R8 Mark II will be released with this retro design – and that it will be announced in September.

Personally I think we'll also see a traditional R8 Mark II, which looks like the rest of the EOS R range, because not everyone will want a throwback camera – and the R8 is, after all, the de facto replacement for the discontinued EOS RP as Canon's entry-level full-frame camera.

So, similar to Nikon releasing both the retro Zfc and the traditional Nikon Z50 with the same internals but different designs for different audiences, I think Canon will do the same here.

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Canon EOS R8 Mark II specs (rumored)

32.5MP sensor

40fps burst shooting

Oversampled 4K video (no 7K, no open gate)

In-body image stabilization

2x UHS-II SD card slots

Either way, Canon Rumors has shared a set of specifications for the Canon EOS R8 Mark II.

While these mark a substantial upgrade from the original R8, what's most interesting is that this will be the fourth time that Canon deploys its new 32.5MP full-frame sensor – which we first saw in the Canon EOS C50, followed by the R6 Mark III and most recently the EOS R6 V.

However, just as dual base ISO was only enabled for the C50, it looks like a number of other high-end features will be disabled for the R8 Mark II: namely open gate video and 7K recording.

This makes sense for multiple reasons. Obviously there needs to be some delineation between the product lines, and omitting features like open gate will keep the price of the R8 Mark II down – and, crucially, keep the performance up, as there will be no need to worry about recording limits.

Of course, it's also possible that the "retro" design is nothing to do with the AE-1 at all – and might be more like the limited edition Canon EOS RP Gold (Image credit: Amazon)

In addition to the resolution boost, the R8 Mark II will also see the introduction of in-body image stabilization (IBIS) as well as an additional SD card slot.

Both of these will increase the size of the body, which might be another reason for the proposed retro design (as the bulkier SLR-style frame will disguise the space needed for the extra card slot and IBIS unit).

I do, however, think we all might have been a bit too excited about the concept of an "EOS RE-1" modeled after the AE-1. We might in fact be looking at something along the lines of the limited edition, Asia-only Canon EOS RP Gold (above).

This would also be very welcome in my book, as I'm just jonesing for Canon to release a silver camera. Come on, Canon – I've got a fresh credit card waiting for you, just give me what I want!

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