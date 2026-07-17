APS-C cameras dominate used mirrorless rankings in Japan, but this full-frame camera takes No.1 with its DSLR-like handling

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70% of the Top 10 most-traded mirrorless cameras on Minna Camera Marketplace are APS-C models, while Canon's 40fps full-frame mirrorless secures the top spot in H1 of 2026

Canon EOS R6 Mark II
Only 30% of the Top 10 traded mirrorless cameras on Japanese Marketplace Minna Cameras are full-frame models; yet two claimed the top spots (Image credit: James Artaius)

Japan has long been one of the world's biggest camera markets, making it a closely watched indicator of wider photography trends. Now data from Minna Camera Marketplace in Japan reveals that 70% of the 10 most-traded mirrorless cameras in the country during the first half of 2026 were APS-C models.

However, the overall winner is anything but typical. Canon's EOS R6 Mark II claimed the No.1 position despite being a full-frame camera in a market largely dominated by smaller, more affordable APS-C bodies. With its deeper grip and DSLR-style ergonomics, it also offers handling that's more familiar to photographers upgrading from DSLRs than many compact mirrorless rivals.

Minna Camera analyzed all mirrorless interchangeable-lens cameras traded between January 1 and June 30, 2026. While APS-C cameras accounted for seven places in the Top 10, the first and second positions were both secured by full-frame cameras: the Canon EOS R6 Mark II in first place, followed by the Sony A7 IV.

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Top 10 most-traded mirrorless cameras at Minna Cameras (H1 2026)

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II features 6K video, an EOS R3-beating shooting speed, the best IBIS in the business, and excellent AI autofocus modes – in a body that handles more like a DSLR than a mirrorless camera (Image credit: James Artaius)
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1. Canon EOS R6 Mark II

Full-frame

2022 release

Avg. price used ¥216,001 (approx. $1,330. / £1,025)

2. Sony A7 IV

Full-frame

2021 release

Avg. price used ¥207,278 (approx. $950 / £1,275)

3. Nikon Z50 II

APS-C

2024 release

Avg. price used ¥106,727 (approx. $657 / £489)

4. Canon EOS R7

APS-C

2022 release

Avg. price used ¥134,126 (approx. $900 / £615)

5. Canon EOS R10

APS-C

2022 release

Avg. price used ¥96,083 (approx. $591 / £440)

The Sony A6400 was launched in February 2019 and is the oldest mirrorless camera in the Top 10 (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)
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6. Canon EOS R6

Full-frame

2020 release

Avg. price used ¥152,659 (approx. 1,005$ / £760)

7. Sony ZV-E10 (Black)

APS-C

2021 release

Avg. price used ¥58,559 (approx. $360 / £268)

8. Sony A6400 (Black)

APS-C

2019 release

Avg. price used ¥76,479 (approx. $471 / £351)

9. Sony ZV-E10 II (Black)

APS-C

2024 release

Avg. price used ¥97,088 (approx. $598 / £445)

10. Nikon Z50

APS-C

2019 release

Avg. price used ¥58,289 (approx. $359 / £267)

Why APS-C cameras dominate the rankings

The three full-frame cameras in the ranking averaged around ¥190,000 (approx. $1,170 / £871), compared with roughly ¥90,000 (approx. $544 / £413) for the seven APS-C bodies – a price gab of around two times.

Half of the cameras in the Top 10 also averaged less than ¥100,000 approx. $616 / £458).

"Affordable APS-C bodies broadened the base of the ranking," states Minna Camera, highlighting how lower prices continue to drive demand in the used mirrorless camera market.