Tamron claims its 35-150mm F/2-2.8 is ideal for travel but, weighing in at 1.2kg and being quite large, we reckon its better suited to wedding and event photography.

Third-party lens brand Tamron isn’t afraid to stray from the usual focal length combinations in order to create something unusually versatile – and now some of the brand’s best lenses have dropped to the lowest-ever price.

Case in point? Tamron’s 35-150mm hits an unusually bright f/2-2.8 for an all-in-one zoom. The lens is not only unusually wide at f/2, but covers a rare wide-to-telephoto range. The E-Mount option has dropped down to its lowest price yet – but Tamron’s unusually versatile, unusually bright zooms have discounts across several mounts, including Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, and, yes, even a Canon RF discount.

The 35-150 isn’t the only Tamron lens hitting a new low price. The Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 rewrote the rule book, shaving a few mms off the wide end and tacking it on the long end. The lens is more compact and lightweight than most first-party workhorse lenses, and the popular zoom has dropped back down to its lowest price yet for both Nikon Z Mount and Sony E-Mount options.

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Sony E-Mount

Nikon Z-Mount

Fujifilm X-Mount