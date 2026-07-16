This coveted lens covers wide to telephoto with a rare f/2-2.8 maximum aperture. The price has never been lower – but it’s not the only multi-mount Tamron with a steep discount

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Some of Tamron’s best-ever lenses have hit their lowest-ever prices in a series of discounts ending on July 19

Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD
Tamron claims its 35-150mm F/2-2.8 is ideal for travel but, weighing in at 1.2kg and being quite large, we reckon its better suited to wedding and event photography. (Image credit: Matthew Richards)
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Third-party lens brand Tamron isn’t afraid to stray from the usual focal length combinations in order to create something unusually versatile – and now some of the brand’s best lenses have dropped to the lowest-ever price.

Case in point? Tamron’s 35-150mm hits an unusually bright f/2-2.8 for an all-in-one zoom. The lens is not only unusually wide at f/2, but covers a rare wide-to-telephoto range. The E-Mount option has dropped down to its lowest price yet – but Tamron’s unusually versatile, unusually bright zooms have discounts across several mounts, including Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, and, yes, even a Canon RF discount.

The 35-150 isn’t the only Tamron lens hitting a new low price. The Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 rewrote the rule book, shaving a few mms off the wide end and tacking it on the long end. The lens is more compact and lightweight than most first-party workhorse lenses, and the popular zoom has dropped back down to its lowest price yet for both Nikon Z Mount and Sony E-Mount options.

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Sony E-Mount

Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 DI III VXD G2 for Sony E
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Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 DI III VXD G2 for Sony E: was $899 now $699 at Adorama

Workhorse zooms tend to be bulky and expensive – the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 makes an excellent alternative. The lens's excellent image quality, build, and price led to a full five-star review.

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Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 for Sony E
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Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 for Sony E: was $1,099 now $999 at Adorama

A companion lens to the 28-75mm, the Tamron 70-180mm brings the same f/2.8 aperture with a longer reach.

Read the full Tamron 70-180mm f/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 review

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Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD for Sony E
LOWEST-EVER PRICE
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Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD for Sony E: was $1,699 now $1,599 at Adorama

The Tamron 25-250mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD is a lens that doesn't see discounts very often, but a $100 price drop brings the lens back to its lowest ever price for the E-Mount. The lens covers an unusually wide to telephoto range without sacrificing a bright aperture. Excellent performance led to a 4.5-star review, but the lens does end up on the heavy side.

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Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD for Sony E
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Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD for Sony E: was $1,399 now $1,199 at BHPhoto

For genres like wildlife and sports, the Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VXD packs in a lot of reach for the price point.

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Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD for Sony E (APS-C)
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Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD for Sony E (APS-C): was $659 now $599 at Adorama

For Sony's APS-C cameras like the A6700 and A6400, the Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 offers a lens that's both bright, portable, and affordable. In our review, we called this lens "simply superb."

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Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD for Sony E-Mount (APS-C)
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Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD for Sony E-Mount (APS-C): was $699 now $599 at Adorama

All-in-one zooms tend to come with narrower apertures, but this lens covers an equivalent of a 25.5-105mm for APS-C cameras, yet offers a lovely f/2.8 aperture throughout. It's also weather-sealed and stabilized.

Read the full Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD review

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Nikon Z-Mount

Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 DI III VXD G2 for Nikon Z
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Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 DI III VXD G2 for Nikon Z: was $849 now $749 at Adorama

The Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 is a workhorse zoom for photographers looking for something lightweight and affordable. While the lens may be more affordable than Nikon's workhorse, the solid image quality, build, and price led to a full five-star review.

Read the full Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD review

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Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD for Nikon Z
LOWEST-EVER PRICE
Save $100
Tamron 35-150mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD for Nikon Z: was $1,799 now $1,699 at BHPhoto

The Nikon Z variant of the Tamron 25-250mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD isn't the lowest-ever price, but the current Tamron sale does discount the lens by a cool $100. This is a lens for photographers who want a big zoom range without lens swaps – or a narrower aperture.

Read the full Tamron 35-150mm Di III VXD review

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Fujifilm X-Mount

Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD for Fujifilm X
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Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD for Fujifilm X: was $699 now $599 at Adorama

Tamron's popular 17-70mm brings a 25.5-105mm for APS-C cameras, making it a versatile and bright option for Fujifilm shooters. Plus, there's weather-sealing and stabilization.

Read the full Tamron 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD review

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Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD for Fujifilm X
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Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD for Fujifilm X: was $659 now $599 at BHPhoto

After testing, we called this Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 "simply superb." The portable design and bright aperture work well together for Fujifilm photographers looking for a compact travel lens that still has both zoom and a bright aperture.

Read the full Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD review

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Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD forFujifilm X
Save $200
Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD forFujifilm X: was $1,399 now $1,199 at BHPhoto

The Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VXD offers a lot of reach for the price point, creating a 225-750mm reach on Fujifilm's APS-C sensors.

Read the full Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD review

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Canon RF-Mount