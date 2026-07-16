This coveted lens covers wide to telephoto with a rare f/2-2.8 maximum aperture. The price has never been lower – but it’s not the only multi-mount Tamron with a steep discount
Some of Tamron’s best-ever lenses have hit their lowest-ever prices in a series of discounts ending on July 19
Third-party lens brand Tamron isn’t afraid to stray from the usual focal length combinations in order to create something unusually versatile – and now some of the brand’s best lenses have dropped to the lowest-ever price.
Case in point? Tamron’s 35-150mm hits an unusually bright f/2-2.8 for an all-in-one zoom. The lens is not only unusually wide at f/2, but covers a rare wide-to-telephoto range. The E-Mount option has dropped down to its lowest price yet – but Tamron’s unusually versatile, unusually bright zooms have discounts across several mounts, including Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, and, yes, even a Canon RF discount.
The 35-150 isn’t the only Tamron lens hitting a new low price. The Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2 rewrote the rule book, shaving a few mms off the wide end and tacking it on the long end. The lens is more compact and lightweight than most first-party workhorse lenses, and the popular zoom has dropped back down to its lowest price yet for both Nikon Z Mount and Sony E-Mount options.
Sony E-Mount
Workhorse zooms tend to be bulky and expensive – the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 makes an excellent alternative. The lens's excellent image quality, build, and price led to a full five-star review.
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A companion lens to the 28-75mm, the Tamron 70-180mm brings the same f/2.8 aperture with a longer reach.
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The Tamron 25-250mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD is a lens that doesn't see discounts very often, but a $100 price drop brings the lens back to its lowest ever price for the E-Mount. The lens covers an unusually wide to telephoto range without sacrificing a bright aperture. Excellent performance led to a 4.5-star review, but the lens does end up on the heavy side.
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For genres like wildlife and sports, the Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VXD packs in a lot of reach for the price point.
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For Sony's APS-C cameras like the A6700 and A6400, the Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 offers a lens that's both bright, portable, and affordable. In our review, we called this lens "simply superb."
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All-in-one zooms tend to come with narrower apertures, but this lens covers an equivalent of a 25.5-105mm for APS-C cameras, yet offers a lovely f/2.8 aperture throughout. It's also weather-sealed and stabilized.
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Nikon Z-Mount
The Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 is a workhorse zoom for photographers looking for something lightweight and affordable. While the lens may be more affordable than Nikon's workhorse, the solid image quality, build, and price led to a full five-star review.
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The Nikon Z variant of the Tamron 25-250mm f/2-2.8 Di III VXD isn't the lowest-ever price, but the current Tamron sale does discount the lens by a cool $100. This is a lens for photographers who want a big zoom range without lens swaps – or a narrower aperture.
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Fujifilm X-Mount
Tamron's popular 17-70mm brings a 25.5-105mm for APS-C cameras, making it a versatile and bright option for Fujifilm shooters. Plus, there's weather-sealing and stabilization.
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After testing, we called this Tamron 11-20mm f/2.8 "simply superb." The portable design and bright aperture work well together for Fujifilm photographers looking for a compact travel lens that still has both zoom and a bright aperture.
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The Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VXD offers a lot of reach for the price point, creating a 225-750mm reach on Fujifilm's APS-C sensors.