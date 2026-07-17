Triggered emotions are the sign of a successful photograph – and I was reminded of this when I stumbled across photographs of a 55-year-old circus elephant, Badsha Bahadur. The photographs of the now rescued elephant are heartbreaking to see, but also prove the power that photos, videos, and social media can play.

Videos of Badsha’s condition went viral on social media earlier this month – and it’s those videos that sparked a rescue for the aging animal. Authorities rescued the 55-year-old elephant from Naogaon, and the elephant is now undergoing treatment at the Bangladesh National Zoo.

Photographs show the elephant receiving care from a team of veterinary specialists, yet at the same time reveal the extent of the animal’s injuries, which included an injured leg as well as a broken and infected tusk.

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(Image credit: Zabed Hasnain Chowdhury/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Photographer Zabed Hasnain Chowdhury, working for NurPhoto, captured this collection of images using Nikon Z9 and Z8 cameras, showing both the elephant’s emaciated appearance and close-ups of the textured skin marred by sores.

The veterinary team and authorities were able to rescue the animal, however, thanks to videos circulating on social media that revealed the elephant’s condition. Authorities said that the elephant’s previous owner had been unable to afford the cost of treatment and upkeep.

(Image credit: Zabed Hasnain Chowdhury/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Elephants are critically endangered in Bangladesh. Last year, efforts of conservation groups led to new orders that made capturing the young elephants for use in the logging and circus industry illegal.

Badsha Bahadur is about 55 years old, authorities said. Asian elephants’ lifespan is around 70 years in the wild and around 80 years in captivity with proper care.

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Bangladesh National Zoo, located in the country’s capital, Dhaka, is the largest zoo in the country and is operated by the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock. According to the zoo’s website, the facility houses more than 2,000 animals from 165 different species.

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