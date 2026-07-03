The newest Nikon mirrorless camera has arrived without the usual fanfare: Nikon has sneak-launched a new variation of the popular Z6 III.

A new Nikon Z6 III has popped up in retail stores, despite no official announcement coming from Nikon. But, there’s perhaps a good reason for the quiet announcement. The new Nikon Z6 III is identical to the earlier camera by the same name, except it lacks all forms of wireless communication.

The Nikon Z6 III with no wireless connectivity repackages the same full-frame 24.5MP sensor with 20 fps bursts, but eliminates Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

That means the camera isn’t compatible with the Nikon app to transfer files and update firmware. It also lacks the original model’s ability to use a smartphone connection to tag photos with a GPS location.

The new version has the same weight and size as the original Z6 III (Image credit: Future)

The rest of the specifications are identical – removing the wireless capabilities doesn’t change the battery life rating, nor does it change the camera’s weight or size.

Nikon has created Wi-Fi-free cameras before. Cameras without wireless connectivity may be helpful for certain secure use cases, including government work that may require a device without external connectivity for security. A wireless-communication-free device could potentially also be used for security or forensics.

But the real reason that I wouldn’t buy the new Z6 III without Wi-Fi? The variant without communication capabilities sits at a higher list price. In the US, the original sits at $2,696.95 and the new Wi-Fi-free at $3,079. (Both currently have a $700 discount in the US.)

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Unless you really need a camera that can’t possibly be hacked, I’d save the extra money and buy a regular Z6 III and turn on airplane mode for privacy.

You may also like...

Take a look at the best Nikon cameras or the best Nikon Z lenses.