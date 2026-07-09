Earlier this month, Nikon appeared to stealth launch an unusual “new” mirrorless camera: A Z6 III with all the same features, except all wireless communication capabilities were removed. Now, the store listing for the Wi-Fi-free camera has since disappeared, but Nikon has finally told us why the unusual Z6 III existed in the first place.

Speaking to Digital Camera World, a Nikon USA representative explained the unusual Wi-Fi-free camera this way:

“Nikon works directly with various government and industrial entities that may require cameras without wireless functionality for security reasons. These cameras are produced in limited quantities with long lead times. Some of our retail partners also have customers with similar needs, and we have made a small allotment of cameras available to evaluate potential market demand.”

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

The statement fits along the lines with what a Wi-Fi-free camera would seem to be created for – use cases where a lack of communication hardware makes a camera more secure. Nikon appears to be making a small number of these cameras, but since the appeal is more limited, the Wi-Fi-free option doesn’t typically make it to consumer shelves. That means there’s a wait to get such a secure variant.

The Wi-Fi-free Nikon, which first popped up at B&H appears to have already been removed from the US retailer.

Outside of lacking the communication capabilities, the unusual Z6 III variant also sat at a higher price point – which may make sense since the production line probably has to adjust for the limited run of cameras. But, that makes the camera make less sense for general consumers.

Either way, Nikon’s statement may help satiate the curiosity of Nikon fans wondering over the unusual – and now removed – Wi-Fi-free Z6 III.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You may also like...

Head deeper into the Nikon world with the best Nikon cameras or the best Nikon Z lenses.