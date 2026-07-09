Nikon announced, then un-announced, a weird new Nikon Z6 III camera. This is why
Nikon USA explained that the Wi-Fi free Z6 III is designed for a few specific security use cases
Earlier this month, Nikon appeared to stealth launch an unusual “new” mirrorless camera: A Z6 III with all the same features, except all wireless communication capabilities were removed. Now, the store listing for the Wi-Fi-free camera has since disappeared, but Nikon has finally told us why the unusual Z6 III existed in the first place.
Speaking to Digital Camera World, a Nikon USA representative explained the unusual Wi-Fi-free camera this way:
“Nikon works directly with various government and industrial entities that may require cameras without wireless functionality for security reasons. These cameras are produced in limited quantities with long lead times. Some of our retail partners also have customers with similar needs, and we have made a small allotment of cameras available to evaluate potential market demand.”
The statement fits along the lines with what a Wi-Fi-free camera would seem to be created for – use cases where a lack of communication hardware makes a camera more secure. Nikon appears to be making a small number of these cameras, but since the appeal is more limited, the Wi-Fi-free option doesn’t typically make it to consumer shelves. That means there’s a wait to get such a secure variant.
The Wi-Fi-free Nikon, which first popped up at B&H appears to have already been removed from the US retailer.
Outside of lacking the communication capabilities, the unusual Z6 III variant also sat at a higher price point – which may make sense since the production line probably has to adjust for the limited run of cameras. But, that makes the camera make less sense for general consumers.
Either way, Nikon’s statement may help satiate the curiosity of Nikon fans wondering over the unusual – and now removed – Wi-Fi-free Z6 III.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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