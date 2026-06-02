Canon’s cheapest mirrorless camera just dropped to $429

The Canon EOS R100 has just dropped to $429 at B&H, down from its usual $559 price, saving you a very respectable $130 on one of Canon’s most affordable mirrorless cameras.

Save $130 Canon EOS R100: was $559 now $429 at BHPhoto The Canon EOS R100 is a lightweight and affordable mirrorless camera that makes a great first step into Canon’s EOS R system, offering strong image quality, easy handling, and 4K video at a beginner-friendly price.

While the R100 is very much Canon’s entry-level model, that should not be mistaken for it being basic in the areas that really matter. At its heart is a 24.1MP APS-C sensor, backed by Canon’s DIGIC 8 processor, giving beginners and casual shooters a proper step up from smartphones, compact cameras, or older DSLRs.

For anyone wanting to get into photography without spending a small fortune, this is exactly the kind of deal that makes sense. The EOS R100 gives you access to Canon’s RF lens mount, meaning you are buying into the same mirrorless system as Canon’s more advanced cameras, but at a much friendlier price.

It is also a compact and lightweight camera, which makes it a great everyday option for travel, family photography, street shooting, or simply learning how to take better pictures. You also get 4K video recording, Full HD at up to 60p, and Canon’s Dual Pixel CMOS AF, which remains one of the easiest autofocus systems for beginners to get along with.

Of course, the EOS R100 is not designed to compete with Canon’s higher-end EOS R models, and more serious creators may want features such as a vari-angle touchscreen, faster shooting, or more advanced video tools. But for pure value, especially at this discounted price, it is hard to ignore.

At $429, this Canon EOS R100 deal at B&H is one of the cheapest ways to get into Canon’s mirrorless camera system right now. If you are buying your first real camera, upgrading from a phone, or looking for an affordable second body, this $130 saving makes the EOS R100 a very tempting buy.