Another Nikon DSLR lens bites the dust… last stocks ever of Nikkor AF‑P DX 10‑20mm f/4.5‑5.6G VR are almost sold out

Japanese online outlet Asobinet has reported that the Nikon AF‑P DX 10‑20mm f/4.5‑5.6G VR has been discontinued in Japan. This may surprise US and UK readers given that the lens has already been discontinued. But Nikon tends to axe aging products quietly and even once the decision has been made, it can take a while for stocks to diminish noticeably.

I’ve checked B&H Photo and Adorama in the US, as well as Wex Photo Video, London Camera exchange, and Jessops in the UK, and cannot find any new stock. The lens can be found at Amazon.com, but prospective buyers must do their due diligence, looking out for possible grey imports on Amazon Marketplace.

However, the Nikon AF‑P DX 10‑20mm f/4.5‑5.6G VR has been easier to find in Japan, but it would appear that supplies are running low. According to Asobinet, the lens can be found at Camera Kitamura, Map Camera, Bic Camera, Yodobashi Camera, and Nikon Direct, but in some of these outlets, stock is limited.

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You could of course go the used route, via retailers such as MPB or KEH Cameras. At MPB right now, prices start at $164 / £142. If you’re an APS-C (DX) Nikon user and budget isn’t an issue, you could also opt for the Nikon AF‑S DX 10‑24mm f/3.5‑4.5G ED. It’s currently available to buy via Nikon USA and while it’s not in stock on the Nikon UK website, it does appear to be available at some UK retailers.

Why would you want an old DSLR lens?

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There is a strong contingent of Digital Camera World readers who still actively use DSLR cameras. I recently claimed that “DSLR cameras are picture-making machines; mirrorless cameras are picture-making computers.” Not only did I receive lots of responses, but an embedded poll revealed that lots of readers are still regularly using DSLR kit.

It’s likely that the number one reason why people are still using DSLR cameras is that they simply don’t feel the need to justify the expenditure of moving to mirrorless. If that’s the case for you, I would personally recommend buying DSLR lenses from a reputable used reseller as opposed to brand new, simply because of the price disparity. A lot of new Nikon lenses hold their price, but the used DSLR market has fallen dramatically in the past few years. It’s also quite easy to find modern DSLR lenses that haven’t been discontinued for long, like the Nikon AF‑P DX 10‑20mm f/4.5‑5.6G VR, in extremely good condition.

The Nikon AF‑P DX 10‑20mm f/4.5‑5.6G VR got four stars in the Digital Camera World review, where it was praised for its compact design, light weight and affordability, as well as its optical image stabilization and generous maximum viewing angle. That last point is an important one. Due to the 1.5x crop factor of an APS-C Nikon sensor, it’s a lot harder to achieve ultra-wide fields of view than on a full-frame camera. But this 10mm lens produces an equivalent focal length of 15mm, which is still very wide.

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