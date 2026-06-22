The Amazon Prime Day camera deals don't even start until tomorrow, but one of Canon's best full-frame cameras is already down to a ludicrously low price.

The EOS RP, Canon's smallest and best-value full-frame camera, has been reduced to an astonishingly cheap $617 in the US and just £799 in the UK.

🇺🇸 US deal

Save $531.51 Canon EOS RP: was $1,149 now $617.49 at Walmart Canon's smallest-ever full-frame camera, the RP packs a 26.2MP sensor, 4,779 Dual Pixel AF points and a fully articulating touchscreen into a tiny frame capable of face and eye tracking, 4K 25p video and 5fps bursts.

🇬🇧 UK deal

Save £250.99 Canon EOS RP: was £1,049.99 now £799 at Amazon Canon's smallest-ever full-frame camera, the RP packs a 26.2MP sensor, 4,779 Dual Pixel AF points and a fully articulating touchscreen into a tiny frame capable of face and eye tracking, 4K 25p video and 5fps bursts.

I've made no secret of my love for the Canon EOS RP (review), which to this day is one of my favorite members of the R System family. In fact, paired with a tiny pancake lens like the Canon RF 28mm f/2.8 and I think it's one of the best street photography setups you can buy – especially full-frame, especially at this price!

I have to note that the RP has just been discontinued in Asia, so stocks likely won't last long – especially at this price. But while the Canon EOS R8 is technically its successor, and is technically a better camera, the RP is by far the better buy with a price tag this low.

To this day it's Canon's smallest full-frame camera, which is something to be celebrated in a world where cameras are getting bigger and bigger. By contrast, the RP is even smaller than the Canon EOS 800D – a super-compact APS-C DSLR.

It's built around a 26.2MP full-frame sensor that delivers beautiful image quality, even though its wider specs are better suited to street and sedate photography rather than fast action and high-res video.

Its burst speed tops out at 5fps, which is enough for slow-moving subjects and general shooting, while the video is capped at 4K 25p and FullHD 60p. However, it's important to know that 4K shooting loses Dual Pixel CMOS AF and suffers about a 1.76x crop.

Other than 4K (where it reverts to contrast AF), the Dual Pixel-powered autofocus does a great job. It lacks the subject-detection algorithms of more recent cameras, but with 4,779 AF points and both face and eye tracking, it's capable for pretty much everything except the tough jobs.

Even though I'm a proud EOS R5 owner, and I long for the days when I had a brilliant little RP setup to take around with me for travel and everyday photography!

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