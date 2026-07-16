Most of us came to the iconic portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz's work through a magazine cover, a gallery wall, or a scroll through Instagram. Few of us came to it through a picture book aimed at four to seven year-olds. But that's exactly what's landing on shelves this August.

Little People, BIG DREAMS: Annie Leibovitz, written by Maria Isabel Sánchez Vegara and illustrated by Clare Owen, is the latest instalment in a series of books that's already sold over 15 million copies in more than 40 languages.

The mission of the series is to distill the lives of notable inspirational figures, scientists, artists, activists, into a 32-page hardback that mixes simple biography with bold, stylized illustration. Past subjects have included the artist Frida Kahlo, the TV presenter David Attenborough, the singer David Bowie and the scientist Marie Curie.

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In this light, the inclusion of Annie Leibovitz says something about how thoroughly her work has crossed from photography's specialist world into mainstream cultural literacy. Nowadays she's no longer just held up as a benchmark within the profession, but spoken of by the wider public, in the same breath as painters and pop stars.

Leibovitz is also a great choice because, quite frankly, her career story is so interesting. And reducing it to its essentials for a young audience turns out to be a useful exercise for adults too.

The book strips the story back to its clearest through-line: an artist who started somewhere else entirely, and built a signature style through sheer persistence and curiosity.

Published by Quarto, the book opens with a detail that's easy to forget amid the decades of iconic covers: Leibovitz originally studied painting, not photography. It was only after that grounding in visual art that she found her way to a camera, and the switch shaped everything that followed.

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Her painter's eye for composition and colour is visible in even her most spontaneous-looking portraits, a reminder that technical mastery of a camera is only ever half the job. The other half is a formed visual sensibility, and that can come from anywhere.

By her twenties she was chief photographer at Rolling Stone, a role that put her at the centre of music and celebrity culture during one of its most image-hungry periods. It's the kind of early break that photographers still measure their own progress against; not because the opportunity is likely to repeat itself, but because of what she did with it: building a body of work bold enough to become inseparable from the culture it documented.

There's an obvious audience for this book: parents and grandparents who love photography and want to hand their kids something more substantial than a screen. But it's worth a look for the adults in the house too.

Because while a children's picture book won't teach anyone how to light a portrait, it's still a neat, honest reminder of why so many of us picked up a camera in the first place.

Little People, BIG DREAMS: Annie Leibovitz is published by Frances Lincoln Children's Books on August 20, priced $15.99 / £10.99.