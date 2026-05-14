The Nikon Z5 is a "very good entry-level full-frame camera" – save up to $600 and get free accessories!

These Nikon Z5 body or lens bundle deals offer one of the strongest price-to-performance ratios in the full-frame mirrorless category – especially if you are transitioning from DSLRs.

The Nikon Z5 with Basic Bundle is now available for only $1,146.95 at B&H. This deal saves you $300 off the regular price of $1,446.95, and includes free accessories worth over $80. (The Z5 body alone is priced at $1,146.95.)

There is also a range of bundle options available at B&H, including kits with different lenses or even versions that include the FTZ II adapter, letting you continue using existing F-mount DSLR lenses with the Z system.

Save $300 Nikon Z5 with Basic Bundle: was $1,446.95 now $1,146.95 at BHPhoto The Nikon Z5 delivers key features such as weather sealing, 24.3MP resolution, and 4K video in a compact, portable body. It offers solid performance and versatility, making it a capable and attractive option for photographers seeking an entry-level full-frame camera Includes: SanDisk 64GB Extreme PRO UHS-I SDXC Memory Card (worth $36.99) and Ruggard Journey 34 shoulder bag (worth $44.95)

More Nikon Z5 deals + FREE accessories at B&H

If you've been thinking about getting a full-frame mirrorless without spending a huge amount of money, the Nikon Z5 is still one of the cameras I'd point people towards first.

It's not the flashiest model in Nikon's lineup, but that's partly why it's so easy to like – it simply gets a lot of things right. The combination of strong image quality, reliable AF (autofocus), and a compact body makes it a camera that feels easy to shoot with.

The Z5 uses a 24MP backside-illuminated full-frame sensor that produces detailed, natural-looking images with impressive dynamic range and very solid low-light performance. Nikon's 273-point hybrid AF system keeps things feeling quick and dependable.

What also helps the Z5 stand out is how balanced it feels overall.

You get 4K video, 5-axis IBIS (in-body image stabilization) for steadier handheld shooting, dual card slots, and a high-resolution electronic viewfinder with useful tools like real-time exposure preview and focus peaking – all in a body that's noticeably lighter and easier to carry around than many traditional full-frame cameras.

And if you already own Nikon DSLR lenses, the transition is fairly painless thanks to Nikon's FTZ adapter, which lets you continue using many existing F-mount lenses while moving into the Z system at your own pace.

The Nikon Z5 may not be the newest or most attention-grabbing mirrorless camera around, but that's also part of its appeal. It feels dependable, approachable and genuinely enjoyable to use – which, for a lot of photographers, matters far more than having the latest specs sheet.

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Want to browse more mirrorless options? Here are the best mirrorless cameras, along with the best cameras for beginners, currently available on the market. Also see our suggestions for the best lenses for the Nikon Z5.