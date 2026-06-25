This tiny Sony camera packs full-frame power – and it is now $400 cheaper
The Sony A7C II drops by more than $400 in this huge camera deal
The Sony A7C II has dropped to just $2,098, down from $2,499.99 and saving you a cool $401.99 on one of Sony’s most capable compact full-frame mirrorless cameras.
The Sony A7C II packs full-frame image quality, powerful autofocus, and impressive video features into a compact, travel-friendly body, making it a great choice for photographers who want big performance without carrying a bulky camera.
For photographers who want full-frame performance without carrying a large and heavy camera body, this is a deal that immediately deserves attention. The A7C II combines a 33MP full-frame sensor with a remarkably compact design, making it an excellent choice for travel, street photography, portraits, and everyday shooting.
Autofocus is one of its greatest strengths. Sony’s intelligent subject-recognition system can identify and track people, animals, birds, insects, cars, trains, and aircraft, helping you keep moving subjects sharp without constantly adjusting your settings.
The A7C II is also a strong hybrid option for anyone shooting both stills and video. It offers detailed 4K recording, effective in-body image stabilisation, and a fully articulating screen, giving filmmakers and content creators plenty of flexibility when working handheld or filming themselves.
Despite its smaller body, this is not a stripped-back full-frame camera. It delivers the image quality, dynamic range, low-light performance, and dependable autofocus expected from Sony’s larger Alpha models, but packages everything into a camera that is far easier to carry throughout the day.
At $2,098, the Sony A7C II remains a premium investment, but a $401.99 saving makes it considerably more tempting. For anyone searching for a compact full-frame camera that can handle travel, portraits, action, and video, this is one of the strongest Sony deals currently available.
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For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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