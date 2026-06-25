This tiny Sony camera packs full-frame power – and it is now $400 cheaper

The Sony A7C II has dropped to just $2,098, down from $2,499.99 and saving you a cool $401.99 on one of Sony’s most capable compact full-frame mirrorless cameras.

Save $401.99 Sony A7C II: was $2,499.99 now $2,098 at Amazon The Sony A7C II packs full-frame image quality, powerful autofocus, and impressive video features into a compact, travel-friendly body, making it a great choice for photographers who want big performance without carrying a bulky camera.

For photographers who want full-frame performance without carrying a large and heavy camera body, this is a deal that immediately deserves attention. The A7C II combines a 33MP full-frame sensor with a remarkably compact design, making it an excellent choice for travel, street photography, portraits, and everyday shooting.

Autofocus is one of its greatest strengths. Sony’s intelligent subject-recognition system can identify and track people, animals, birds, insects, cars, trains, and aircraft, helping you keep moving subjects sharp without constantly adjusting your settings.

The A7C II is also a strong hybrid option for anyone shooting both stills and video. It offers detailed 4K recording, effective in-body image stabilisation, and a fully articulating screen, giving filmmakers and content creators plenty of flexibility when working handheld or filming themselves.

Despite its smaller body, this is not a stripped-back full-frame camera. It delivers the image quality, dynamic range, low-light performance, and dependable autofocus expected from Sony’s larger Alpha models, but packages everything into a camera that is far easier to carry throughout the day.

At $2,098, the Sony A7C II remains a premium investment, but a $401.99 saving makes it considerably more tempting. For anyone searching for a compact full-frame camera that can handle travel, portraits, action, and video, this is one of the strongest Sony deals currently available.