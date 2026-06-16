The Canon EOS RP is now only $799 in this brilliant full-frame camera deal

The Canon EOS RP has always had a certain charm about it, and now there is even more reason to take a second look. This lightweight full-frame mirrorless camera has dropped to just $799, down from $1,049, saving you a cool $250 in the early Amazon Prime deals, making it one of the most tempting Canon deals around right now.

Save $250 Canon RP: was $1,049 now $799 at Amazon The Canon EOS RP is a compact and lightweight full-frame mirrorless camera that offers excellent image quality and an easy entry point into Canon’s EOS R system.

For anyone thinking about buying their first full-frame camera, or stepping into mirrorless without spending a fortune, the EOS RP remains a very clever choice. From the moment our editor-in-chief James Artaius picked it up, the RP won him over. Weighing just 485g, it is still one of the lightest full-frame mirrorless cameras you can buy, and its compact body makes it a joy to carry, whether you are heading out for travel, portraits, or everyday shooting.

Pair it with Canon’s RF 35mm f/1.8, and you have an incredibly nimble street photography setup, and it is a combination James often speaks highly of. That is really where the RP makes the most sense: not as a camera trying to be the biggest, fastest, or most advanced model in Canon’s range, but as a small, capable full-frame body that makes photography feel easy and enjoyable.

Launched in 2019 as the second body in Canon’s then-new EOS R lineup, the RP was very much a first-generation model, but don’t let that put you off. Thanks to regular firmware updates, it has aged far better than many expected, much like a decent bottle of claret. Under the hood, it shares quite a bit with the EOS 6D Mark II, including its 24.6MP sensor and 5fps continuous shooting, but the RP adds the benefits of Canon’s excellent Dual Pixel AF and a crisp electronic viewfinder.

If video is your priority, it is worth noting that the 4K mode comes with a 1.6x crop and drops to contrast-detection autofocus rather than Dual Pixel AF. But for stills photographers, travel shooters, or hybrid creators who are not looking for high-end video performance, the Canon EOS RP remains a superb and now incredibly affordable gateway into full-frame mirrorless photography.

You might be interested in the best Canon cameras across the entire EOS R range, along with the best Canon RF lenses to use with them.