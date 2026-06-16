The Canon EOS RP is now only $799 in this brilliant full-frame camera deal
The Canon EOS RP is still a brilliant beginner full-frame camera – especially at $799
The Canon EOS RP has always had a certain charm about it, and now there is even more reason to take a second look. This lightweight full-frame mirrorless camera has dropped to just $799, down from $1,049, saving you a cool $250 in the early Amazon Prime deals, making it one of the most tempting Canon deals around right now.
The Canon EOS RP is a compact and lightweight full-frame mirrorless camera that offers excellent image quality and an easy entry point into Canon’s EOS R system.
For anyone thinking about buying their first full-frame camera, or stepping into mirrorless without spending a fortune, the EOS RP remains a very clever choice. From the moment our editor-in-chief James Artaius picked it up, the RP won him over. Weighing just 485g, it is still one of the lightest full-frame mirrorless cameras you can buy, and its compact body makes it a joy to carry, whether you are heading out for travel, portraits, or everyday shooting.
Pair it with Canon’s RF 35mm f/1.8, and you have an incredibly nimble street photography setup, and it is a combination James often speaks highly of. That is really where the RP makes the most sense: not as a camera trying to be the biggest, fastest, or most advanced model in Canon’s range, but as a small, capable full-frame body that makes photography feel easy and enjoyable.
Launched in 2019 as the second body in Canon’s then-new EOS R lineup, the RP was very much a first-generation model, but don’t let that put you off. Thanks to regular firmware updates, it has aged far better than many expected, much like a decent bottle of claret. Under the hood, it shares quite a bit with the EOS 6D Mark II, including its 24.6MP sensor and 5fps continuous shooting, but the RP adds the benefits of Canon’s excellent Dual Pixel AF and a crisp electronic viewfinder.
If video is your priority, it is worth noting that the 4K mode comes with a 1.6x crop and drops to contrast-detection autofocus rather than Dual Pixel AF. But for stills photographers, travel shooters, or hybrid creators who are not looking for high-end video performance, the Canon EOS RP remains a superb and now incredibly affordable gateway into full-frame mirrorless photography.
You might be interested in the best Canon cameras across the entire EOS R range, along with the best Canon RF lenses to use with them.
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For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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