This 61-megapixel Sony camera deal is still one of the best buys of the year so far

The Sony A7R V is one of the best deals around at the moment for serious photographers. This 61-megapixel full-frame Alpha mirrorless is not available for just $3,248 at Adorama including a $50 cashback from Sony - and unlike other retailers is throwing in some useful accessories into the deal, on top of the discount.

For photographers who have been waiting for the right moment to invest in Sony’s ultra-high-resolution powerhouse, this is a serious opportunity to save big on one of the most capable mirrorless cameras on the market.

Even better, Adorama isn’t stopping at the price cut. The retailer is also bundling in a collection of genuinely useful accessories that make this deal even more compelling. Buyers will receive a free an extra battery, a backpack and a 128GB SD

The Sony A7R V remains one of the most advanced high-resolution cameras available today. Remarkably, the 61-megapixel full-frame sensor delivers extraordinary levels of detail, while Sony’s latest AI-powered autofocus system brings class-leading subject recognition that can lock onto humans, animals, birds, insects, cars, and even aircraft with incredible accuracy.

Despite its resolution-focused design, the A7R V is also a highly capable hybrid camera. It offers impressive video features, including 8K recording, advanced stabilization, and powerful processing that make it a favorite among photographers and content creators who need both stunning stills and professional-grade video.