Two lenses and a Canon mirrorless camera for just $699? This Prime deal is incredible
This Canon Prime Day deal gets you a camera and two lenses for less than $700
The Canon EOS R100 twin-lens bundle has dropped to just $699 in the Amazon Prime sale, down from $929 and saving you a massive $230 on a complete mirrorless camera kit.
The Canon EOS R100 is a compact, lightweight, and affordable mirrorless camera that makes an excellent entry point for anyone looking to step up from smartphone photography.
For anyone buying their first interchangeable-lens camera, this is a deal that immediately demands attention. The EOS R100 is one of Canon’s smallest and most affordable mirrorless cameras, combining a compact body with a 24.1MP APS-C sensor, reliable autofocus, and the flexibility of the growing Canon RF lens system.
What makes this particular deal so appealing is the inclusion of two lenses. The RF-S 18-45mm is a compact everyday zoom that is ideal for family photography, travel, landscapes, and general shooting, while the RF-S 55-210mm gives you considerably more reach for wildlife, sports, portraits, and distant subjects.
Together, the two lenses cover an extremely useful focal range, giving new photographers the freedom to experiment with a wide variety of subjects without immediately needing to invest in more equipment. It is the kind of package that can take you from wide scenic views to close-up shots of faraway subjects simply by changing lenses.
The EOS R100 is also light enough to carry throughout the day, making it a great option for vacations, days out, and anyone moving up from a smartphone. Its straightforward controls make it approachable for beginners, while still offering the manual settings and creative flexibility needed as your photography develops.
At just $699, this is a huge amount of camera equipment for the money. With a capable Canon mirrorless body and two versatile lenses included, this Prime sale bundle provides almost everything a new photographer needs to start shooting straight out of the box.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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