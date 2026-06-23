Two lenses and a Canon mirrorless camera for just $699? This Prime deal is incredible

The Canon EOS R100 twin-lens bundle has dropped to just $699 in the Amazon Prime sale, down from $929 and saving you a massive $230 on a complete mirrorless camera kit.

For anyone buying their first interchangeable-lens camera, this is a deal that immediately demands attention. The EOS R100 is one of Canon’s smallest and most affordable mirrorless cameras, combining a compact body with a 24.1MP APS-C sensor, reliable autofocus, and the flexibility of the growing Canon RF lens system.

What makes this particular deal so appealing is the inclusion of two lenses. The RF-S 18-45mm is a compact everyday zoom that is ideal for family photography, travel, landscapes, and general shooting, while the RF-S 55-210mm gives you considerably more reach for wildlife, sports, portraits, and distant subjects.

Together, the two lenses cover an extremely useful focal range, giving new photographers the freedom to experiment with a wide variety of subjects without immediately needing to invest in more equipment. It is the kind of package that can take you from wide scenic views to close-up shots of faraway subjects simply by changing lenses.

The EOS R100 is also light enough to carry throughout the day, making it a great option for vacations, days out, and anyone moving up from a smartphone. Its straightforward controls make it approachable for beginners, while still offering the manual settings and creative flexibility needed as your photography develops.

At just $699, this is a huge amount of camera equipment for the money. With a capable Canon mirrorless body and two versatile lenses included, this Prime sale bundle provides almost everything a new photographer needs to start shooting straight out of the box.