Panasonic has announced the new Lumix DMW-DMS1, a compact digital shotgun microphone designed to integrate seamlessly with its latest mirrorless cameras and offer top-quality audio without the usual tangle of cables. The DMS1 is positioned as an all-in-one solution for hybrid creators shooting everything from travel vlogs to studio interviews and live events.

The microphone connects directly via the camera’s hotshoe, drawing power and transmitting digital audio without the need for additional leads, helping to streamline run-and-gun setups. At launch, the DMS1 is compatible with the Lumix S1II, S1RII, S1IIE, S5II, and S5IIX, with support for the GH7 and G9II planned via future firmware updates.

The DMS1 is built around a newly developed large-diameter 10mm microphone array, which Panasonic says delivers crisp, focused sound even in challenging environments. An internal floating shock mount is designed to minimise vibration noise from movement, while the supplied windscreen and a new wind noise cancellation system aim to suppress wind interference without compressing the intended signal.

One of the headline features is support for 32-bit float recording, enabling the microphone to capture audio without distortion at sound pressure levels of up to approximately 120dB – roughly equivalent to standing near a siren or at the front of a concert. For additional peace of mind, Panasonic has also included two backup recording modes. In 4-channel mode, channels three and four can be used as backups to safeguard important audio or capture ambient sound.

To suit different shooting scenarios, the DMS1 offers six selectable directional modes. These include forward cardioid for talking heads, stereo and wide stereo for immersive ambience, forward and rearward supercardioid options for focused pickup, and a bidirectional supercardioid mode intended for two-person interviews. The aim is to reduce the need for multiple microphones or complex setups on location.

Weighing approximately 100g and measuring around 73.7 x 45 x 63.7mm, the DMS1 is designed to be pocket-friendly. Physical switches provide direct control, with a protective cover to avoid accidental changes, while the directional mode buttons feature adjustable brightness for visibility in low-light environments.

The Lumix DMW-DMS1 will be available from mid-March, priced at $399 / £349 / €399.