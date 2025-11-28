Sony A7 IV Crashes to £1,688 in HUGE Black Friday Saving

The Sony A7 IV has long been one of the most capable hybrid cameras on the market, and this latest Black Friday deal makes it more tempting than ever.

It’s now just £1,688 at Wex Photo Video, down from £2,400 — Saving you a MASSIVE £712 - and that saving also includes a £150 cashback offer that brings the cost into genuinely irresistible territory. For a camera that still sits at the heart of Sony’s lineup and continues to be a favourite among professionals and enthusiasts alike, this is a standout discount.

The A7 IV’s appeal has always been its balance. Its 33MP full-frame sensor delivers detailed, flexible files with excellent dynamic range, while Sony’s autofocus system remains one of the fastest and most reliable in the industry. Whether you shoot portraits, landscapes, events, or travel, it offers the kind of precision and consistency you can count on in almost any situation.

For video shooters, the A7 IV packs just as much punch. With oversampled 4K, 10-bit internal recording, strong stabilisation, and Sony’s proven colour science, it’s become the go-to hybrid body for creators who need one camera to handle both stills and motion. It’s small enough for everyday shooting yet powerful enough for commercial-grade projects - a combination that has made it one of Sony’s best sellers.

What makes this deal particularly appealing is that it brings the A7 IV into a price bracket normally reserved for much more basic full-frame options. At £1,688, you’re getting a camera that still feels cutting-edge, backed by one of the most extensive lens ecosystems available. Whether you already own Sony glass or you’re building a new kit, the system gives you room to grow without limitation.

Cashback deals often look good on paper but don’t move the needle much - yet this one does. With £150 returned straight to you and a hefty discount already applied, this offer brings the A7 IV to its most accessible UK price in recent memory. For anyone serious about upgrading, this is exactly the kind of deal Black Friday is made for.

Given the A7 IV’s popularity, stock rarely lingers when a price drop of this size hits. If the camera has been on your radar, now is the right time to move. This is one of the strongest full-frame deals currently available in the UK, and once it’s gone, it’s unlikely to be repeated soon.