MASSIVE Sony camera savings at Best Buy – from powerhouses to vlogging kits, save up to $500

If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to invest in a Sony camera, Best Buy has just dropped a string of price cuts that make now the perfect time to buy.

From full-frame workhorses to lightweight vlogging kits, these deals cover a range of shooters and save you some serious cash along the way. This is the perfect time to upgrade your current setup!

The standout saving is on the Sony A7 IV with the 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens, now down to just $2,399.99 from $2,899.99.

That’s a $500 discount on Sony’s flagship hybrid camera, which continues to be a favorite for creators who need both exceptional stills and 4K video quality in one body.

If you’d rather save even more and don’t mind stepping back a generation, the Sony A7 III with the FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS lens is now only $1,699.99, down from $2,099.99.

The A7 III remains one of Sony’s most popular cameras thanks to its excellent autofocus, impressive low-light capability, and outstanding value, and this $400 discount makes it an even stronger proposition.

For those who prefer something more compact, the Sony A6400 paired with the 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS lens is now $1,249.99, reduced from $1,399.99.

It’s a versatile APS-C option, perfect for travel and everyday photography, with Sony’s renowned real-time tracking autofocus and a wide zoom range that makes it a true all-rounder.

And finally, content creators and vloggers should take a close look at the Sony ZV-E10 vlogging kit with the 16-50mm lens, which is now $749.99 instead of $849.99.

This $100 saving makes it an affordable way to step into Sony’s dedicated vlogging lineup, with features like a flip-out screen, product showcase mode, and strong 4K video performance.

These offers won’t last forever, and with discounts this sharp across the Sony lineup, there’s something here for every type of shooter – whether you’re looking to upgrade your kit, switch to mirrorless, or start creating content.

