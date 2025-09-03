MASSIVE Sony camera savings at Best Buy – from powerhouses to vlogging kits, save up to $500
Is now the time to switch to Sony? Best Buy’s deals make it tempting!
If you’ve been waiting for the right moment to invest in a Sony camera, Best Buy has just dropped a string of price cuts that make now the perfect time to buy.
From full-frame workhorses to lightweight vlogging kits, these deals cover a range of shooters and save you some serious cash along the way. This is the perfect time to upgrade your current setup!
SAVE $500 at Best Buy The Sony A7 IV, paired with the 28-70mm lens, is a full-frame mirrorless powerhouse that combines superb image quality with advanced video features for versatile hybrid shooting.
The standout saving is on the Sony A7 IV with the 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens, now down to just $2,399.99 from $2,899.99.
That’s a $500 discount on Sony’s flagship hybrid camera, which continues to be a favorite for creators who need both exceptional stills and 4K video quality in one body.
SAVE $400 at Best Buy The Sony Alpha A7 III, paired with the FE 28-70mm OSS lens, delivers outstanding full-frame performance, combining excellent low-light capabilities with fast and reliable autofocus.
If you’d rather save even more and don’t mind stepping back a generation, the Sony A7 III with the FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS lens is now only $1,699.99, down from $2,099.99.
The A7 III remains one of Sony’s most popular cameras thanks to its excellent autofocus, impressive low-light capability, and outstanding value, and this $400 discount makes it an even stronger proposition.
SAVE $150 at Best Buy The Sony Alpha A6400 with the 18-135mm OSS lens is a compact mirrorless camera offering sharp 4K video, fast autofocus, and versatile zoom for everyday shooting.
For those who prefer something more compact, the Sony A6400 paired with the 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS lens is now $1,249.99, reduced from $1,399.99.
It’s a versatile APS-C option, perfect for travel and everyday photography, with Sony’s renowned real-time tracking autofocus and a wide zoom range that makes it a true all-rounder.
SAVE $100 at Best Buy The Sony Alpha ZV-E10 with the 16-50mm lens is a lightweight mirrorless vlogging camera designed for creators, featuring 4K video, a flip-out screen, and easy-to-use shooting modes.
And finally, content creators and vloggers should take a close look at the Sony ZV-E10 vlogging kit with the 16-50mm lens, which is now $749.99 instead of $849.99.
This $100 saving makes it an affordable way to step into Sony’s dedicated vlogging lineup, with features like a flip-out screen, product showcase mode, and strong 4K video performance.
These offers won’t last forever, and with discounts this sharp across the Sony lineup, there’s something here for every type of shooter – whether you’re looking to upgrade your kit, switch to mirrorless, or start creating content.
For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
