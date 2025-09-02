Save MASSIVE $408 on the Sony A7R IVA camera bundle – getting you a 61MP full-frame powerhouse and free accessories

The Sony A7R IVA is one of the first mirrorless cameras to use next-gen sensor technology

If you've been thinking about upgrading to a full-frame mirrorless camera or switching systems, now's a great time to make the leap. Featuring one of the highest-resolution sensors, the Sony A7R IVA with Basic Bundle is now available for just $2,998 at B&H.

With this offer, you save $408 on the bundle's regular price tag of $3,406.

The Basic Bundle includes an SD card, an extra battery, and a camera bag. Yo put it in perspective, the Sony A7R IVA body alone costs the same as this entire bundle – so you're getting the accessories basically at no extra cost.

Sony A7R IVA with Basic Bundle: was $3,406 now $2,998 at BHPhoto Save $408 at B&H Sony's mirrorless full-frame camera rivals medium format image quality, featuring a 61MP sensor. It captures full-width sensor readout and uses 6K oversampling to produce incredibly sharp 4K video. This bundle also includes: Sony 128GB SF-M Tough Series UHS-II SDXC memory card, Watson NP-FZ100 V3 lithium-Ion battery pack (7.2V, 2250mAh, 16.2Wh) and Think Tank Photo Retrospective 7M shoulder bag. Read more ▼

If you're after a true powerhouse, this Sony A7R IVA offer is unbeatable. The A7R IVA delivers incredible resolution for both stunning photos and cinematic video – without the bulk or high price of a medium format system, making this deal even more tempting.

At the heart of the A7R IVA is a 61MP back-illuminated full-frame sensor that captures razor-sharp detail and performs beautifully even in low-light conditions. This next-gen sensor technology will make your images stand out with clarity and richness.

Want to push the detail even further? With Pixel Shift Multi Shooting, you can create jaw-dropping 240.8MP composite images – this means you get imagery with 19,008 x 12,672 pixels (!)

If you shoot fast genres like action or wildlife, the real-time Eye AF with 567 phase-detection points has your back. It tracks humans and animals across 74% of the frame, so you never miss a moment – whether you're creating photographic or videographic work.

So, if you've ever had your eye on this camera and want to create visuals that rival medium format quality, now's the time to grab the Sony A7R IV, and receive some extra accessories to get you running.

