Save £950 on Sony's highest-resolution full-frame camera!
The Sony A7R IVA comes with a 61MP full-frame sensor and rivals medium-format photography
If you've been eyeing a full-frame mirrorless camera, now might be a great time to upgrade to one that features one of the highest-resolution sensors, with the Sony A7R IVA, now available for just £2,249 at Wex Photo.
With this offer, you save over £950 on the 61-megapixel Alpha's regular price tag of £3,199.
Save £950 at Wex Photo This mirrorless camera rivals medium format image quality, featuring a full sensor width capture and oversampled 6K for 4K capture.
The Sony A7R IVA is a true powerhouse system and comes with key upgrades to create professional-level content for photographers and videographers.
It is one of the first mirrorless cameras to use next-gen sensor technology, featuring an impressive 61MP 35mm full-frame black-illuminated CMOS sensor. This not only gets you incredible image quality and ultra-high resolution but also top performance in low-light scenarios.
The Pixel Shift Multi Shooting mode makes it possible to create jaw-dropping 240.8MP composite images – this means you can create imagery with 19,008 x 12,672 pixels (!)
Its real-time tracking iAF is great for both wildlife and sports photography, tracking humans and animals with 567 phase detect AF points, which cover 74% of the sensor. It also features real-time iAF tracking for video.
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.
