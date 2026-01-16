Save £950 on Sony's highest-resolution full-frame camera!

The Sony A7R IVA is one of the first mirrorless cameras to use next-gen sensor technology

If you've been eyeing a full-frame mirrorless camera, now might be a great time to upgrade to one that features one of the highest-resolution sensors, with the Sony A7R IVA, now available for just £2,249 at Wex Photo.

With this offer, you save over £950 on the 61-megapixel Alpha's regular price tag of £3,199.

The Sony A7R IVA is a true powerhouse system and comes with key upgrades to create professional-level content for photographers and videographers.

It is one of the first mirrorless cameras to use next-gen sensor technology, featuring an impressive 61MP 35mm full-frame black-illuminated CMOS sensor. This not only gets you incredible image quality and ultra-high resolution but also top performance in low-light scenarios.

The Pixel Shift Multi Shooting mode makes it possible to create jaw-dropping 240.8MP composite images – this means you can create imagery with 19,008 x 12,672 pixels (!)

Its real-time tracking iAF is great for both wildlife and sports photography, tracking humans and animals with 567 phase detect AF points, which cover 74% of the sensor. It also features real-time iAF tracking for video.

