Save a MASSIVE $600 off the Nikon Z8 this Presidents' Day

If you're looking to upgrade to one of the best mirrorless cameras of 2025, this incredible Presidents' Day deal from Adorama is hard to beat—knocking a massive $600 off the Nikon Z8, bringing it down to just $3,396.95.



As someone who hunts deals for a living, I can say while Walmart may have briefly dipped lower during Black Friday, a $600 discount on this powerhouse camera is still a huge win.

Nikon Z8 body: was $3,996.95 now $3,396.95 at Adorama US Save $600 at Adorama on the Nikon Z8 with a 45.7MP sensor, 120fps continuous burst mode, and 8K recording - you can think of it like a mirrorless Nikon D850 only better.



The Z8 is still one of Nikon's hottest cameras in 2025 and for good reason! Our News editor Adam Waring tested it for us and said in his review:



“It borrows much of its form factor and handling characteristics from the Nikon D850 – widely considered to be the best all-around DSLR ever made – and has a fair shout at staking its claim to be the best all-around full-frame mirrorless the world has ever seen."

Nikon Z8 being reviewed by Adam Waring, editor of N-Photo magazine (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

The Nikon D850 was one of the brand’s finest DSLRs, and the Nikon Z8 feels like its mirrorless successor. Versatile and compact, the Z8 is about 15% smaller than the flagship Nikon Z9, making it lighter and more manageable. Whether you shoot portraits, landscapes, or fast-paced sports, its blazing-fast 1/32,000 sec maximum shutter speed ensures you never miss a moment.

While the Z8 lacks the unlimited recording of the Z9, it still delivers impressive video capabilities, offering up to 120 minutes of 4K 60p or 90 minutes of 8K 30p recording. With its high-resolution sensor, rapid burst mode, and dual CFExpress/SD card slots, this hybrid camera is equally suited for both video and stills.

During testing, the Z8 proved to be an outstanding performer. While autofocus occasionally struggled when shooting through trees, the overall experience was hard to fault. It packs nearly all the high-end features of the Z9 into a smaller, more affordable body. Whether you're a professional or an enthusiastic amateur looking to take your photography to the next level, the Nikon Z8 is an excellent choice.

