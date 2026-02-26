OM System OM-5 Mark II camera drops to its lowest price ever!

If you are looking for lightweight, retro-styled mirrorless camera than the OM System range is a great place to start. We have just spied that the recently-launched OM-5 Mark II has just dropped to its lowest price ever - just £920.29 at Amazon, which is a tasty £178 discount on the launch price last year.

What has always set the OM System OM-5 II apart is its size-to-performance ratio. It’s genuinely compact and lightweight, yet still feels properly built, with weather sealing that encourages you to take it out in less-than-perfect conditions. For travel, hiking, or everyday carry photography, that combination is hard to beat, and even more attractive when the price drops this far.

The Micro Four Thirds sensor might not grab headlines, but in real-world use it delivers consistently sharp images, excellent color, and impressive in-body image stabilization. Handheld shooting at slower shutter speeds is where this camera really shines, letting you work with natural light long after others would be reaching for a tripod.

OM System’s computational features are another strong selling point. Handheld high-res modes, live ND, and focus stacking tools give you creative flexibility straight out of the camera, without adding complexity to your workflow. These are features you actually end up using, rather than ticking boxes on a spec sheet.

his second-generation model brings meaningful refinements over the original OM System OM-5 (see our OM-5 vs OM-5 II comparison ), including the addition of USB-C with power delivery, faster file transfer, and an improved menu system lifted from the OM-1 Mark II.

A newly added Computational Photography (CP) button puts instant access to creative features like Live ND, High-Res Shot, HDR, and multiple exposure modes right at your fingertips—ideal for anyone who wants to work fast without digging through menus.

For video shooters, the OM-5 is a solid hybrid option. It’s not chasing cinema-level specs, but it offers reliable performance, strong stabilization, and a form factor that’s ideal for handheld work or lightweight rigs. As a do-it-all camera for creators who shoot both stills and video, it feels well-balanced.

Check out our guide to the best lenses for the OM System OM-5 & OM-5 II