The Valoi easy35 v2 looks like a serious upgrade to my favorite camera-scanning kit

Valoi has announced the easy35 v2, a ground-up redesign of its popular compact film scanner – and on paper, it looks like an all-round upgrade.

I was a big fan of the original Valoi easy35 when I reviewed it, so much so that it has become my default film scanner ever since. I love its clever, all-in-one approach to camera scanning, which removes much of the usual fuss from digitizing 35mm film.

The v2 follows the same formula, but features more than 80% new components and focuses heavily on improving light quality, mechanical precision, battery life, and long-term durability.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Valoi) (Image credit: Valoi) (Image credit: Valoi)

Consistent, high-quality light is absolutely critical to getting the best out of camera scanning, and the headline upgrade is the move to a new custom-engineered Universal Light Source, rather than the off-the-shelf panel used in the original.

Valoi promises this increases light uniformity from 81% to a claimed 99%. In practical terms, that should mean cleaner, more even illumination across the frame right up to the edges, which is especially important when scanning with wider macro lenses or working with low-contrast negatives.

Valoi also claims the light source is optimized at a “sensor level” with a fixed color temperature that helps “pre-balance” the heavy orange mask of color negative film, reducing the risk of clipped reds and retaining more detail for post-processing, while the CRI 95+ LEDs provide professional-grade color accuracy.

Valoi offers a selection of drop in film holders for the easy35 v2 (Image credit: Valoi)

Mechanically, the easy35 v2 moves from 3D-printed nylon parts to injection-molded ABS, which looks like not only a cleaner finish but also reportedly offers 5-10x tighter mechanical tolerances for a more precise build. There is a new all-metal rotation mechanism for smoother lens alignment, and magnetic accessory mounting has been added for compatible add-ons, such as the Valoi Duster.

The easy35 v2 features a new 5-point spring-loaded ball-bearing film holder system designed to keep film perfectly parallel and speed up holder changes. Valoi has a range of film holders available at launch, including 35mm, 35mm sprocket, APS, half-frame, and 110 holders that can be purchased separately.

Power has also been reworked. The v2 now offers over four hours of continuous battery operation – double the previous generation – and introduces a Smart Battery Bypass mode that allows direct USB-C wall power without draining the internal battery, which should also reduce heat and preserve long-term battery health.

What is camera scanning?

Camera scanning involves using a digital camera and a macro lens to “scan” your negatives against a light source. The files are then inverted and processed using specialist software like Negative Lab Pro. Done well, it’s faster than traditional scanning, can offer higher resolution, and gives you more control over capture settings. However, the major drawback is that you also need a digital camera and a suitable high-quality 1:1 macro lens.

But as traditional consumer scanners disappear – with models like Epson’s long-standing flatbeds quietly discontinued – camera scanning is increasingly becoming the most viable at-home option for film photographers. Systems like the easy35 have lowered the barrier to entry by packaging the workflow into a purpose-built unit.

Price & Availability

Pre-orders for the easy35 v2 are open now, with a four-week launch price of €199 before settling at €229 – the same regular price as the original. US and UK pricing is still to be confirmed. Shipping is set to begin in early April.

Existing easy35 owners aren’t left out either. Valoi is offering a €139 Loyalty Upgrade Kit that converts original units to full v2 specification while reusing existing tubes and adapters.