DSLR camera shot of chameleon navigating a sandstorm in Earth's most extreme environment wins top photo honor

Dewald Tromp won Gold at the World Nature Photography Awards for his extreme Namib Desert wildlife wildlife photo of a chameleon, shot on a Nikon D850 with a 300mm f/4 lens

Photographer Dewald Tromp faced extreme conditions while capturing the Namaqua chameleon in the Namib Desert in South Africa. Battling intense heat, temperatures, and blowing sand, Tromp relied on DSLR gear built to perform in some of the harshest wildlife photography environments on earth.

The resulting image, Stoicism in a sandstorm, was previously a runner-up in the Africa Geographic 2023 competition and has now won Gold in the Behaviour - Amphibians and Reptiles category at the prestigious World Nature Photography Awards.

Tromp has been a nature and wildlife photographer for nearly 30 years, shooting with Nikon gear while actively supporting conservation efforts. His work has previously earned international recognition, including the People's Choice Award in the Nature Photographer of the Year competition in 2024.

'Stoicism in a sandstorm'

Tromp explains, "The Namib desert is one of the most extreme environments on earth, with a complete lack of surface water and temperatures exceeding 45C in the daytime.

"Despite this, life is abundant of you know where to look. Sandstorms are frequent, with wind blowing down from inland mountains that stir up fine sediment and particles.

"A Namaqua chameleon has to endure the sting of pebbles blowing against its skin while we were lucky enough to escape to the relative comfort of our 4x4."

Gear that survives the elements

The D850 is designed for tough, professional use, with a full set of dust and moisture seal (Image credit: Nikon)

To capture this extraordinary shot, Tromp relied on a Nikon D850 DSLR paired with a 300mm f/4 prime lens.

The D850 is popular among professional wildlife photographers for its durability and performance in extreme conditions. Its weather-sealed body resists dust, sand, and high heat, while its 45.7MP sensor delivers stunning detail even in harsh light.

Complementing it, the 300mm f/4 lens – likely the Nikon AF-S 300mm f/4E PF ED VR – delivers superb image quality with fast, precise AF (autofocus).

Thanks to its Phase Fresnel (FS) technology, the telephoto prime is remarkably compact and lightweight, making it especially suited for travel and wildlife photography.

To keep the chameleon sharp amidst swirling sand, Tromp shot at 1/250sec, f/8, and ISO 400.

To see more winning images of the awards, visit the World Nature Photographer of the Year website.

