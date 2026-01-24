It might be the old model, but this amazing full-frame Canon EOS camera is now half the cost of its successor!
The EOS R6 Mk II is just £1,399 after cashback - that's £1,400 cheaper than the recently-launched EOS R6 III
Following the release of the new Canon EOS R6 III, we expected to see some great deals on the older, but still very capable, EOS R6 II. But I don't think we expected to see the price to drop quite this low – as it is currently HALF THE COST of the newer model. When you take the £400 cashback into account, you can now buy the R6 II body at Clifton Cameras for just £1,399.
Sure, there are some real improvements in the Mark III - as you can find out in our Canon EOS R6 II vs R6 III comparison – but many of these will be superfluous to the needs of many users. And particularly so, that at the moment the newer version works out £1,400 more expensive! You can literally buy two Mark II bodies for the price on one Mark III whilst the £400 cashback offer is runing (which is set to end on January 30).
In our Canon EOS R6 Mark II review , we said that this camera "makes mincemeat of other hybrids" and even now it has been updated, it's a brilliant camera – and particularly so at this new low price. The discount includes £400 cashback, which you have to apply for from Canon.
The EOS R6 II has a 24.2MP sensor, is capable of shooting at 40fps, features new AF tracking modes and captures video as oversampled 6K – this camera was announced in November 2022 as a replacement for the first-generation EOS R6, offering Canon fans a more powerful full-frame mirrorless option with plenty of bells and whistles. It's an excellent option for anyone looking to upgrade from the now-aging EOS RP and EOS R or for someone wanting to get their hands on one of the best hybrid mirrorless cameras on the market today.
The sensor-based electronic shutter can rattle off continuous shooting at up to 40fps. There's even a RAW Burst Mode that can capture raw images at 30fps with a 0.5 second pre-shooting buffer, making this ideal for sport shooters.
To complement the high frame rates, Canon has improved the AF performance here. In addition to the existing body, eye, face, head, and animal recognition (now expanded to horses and zebras – yes, you read that right), the R6 II can recognize cars, motorcycles, aircraft, and trains too.
In terms of video capture, the R6 II now shoots 4K/60p using the full width of the sensor (the Mark I R6 has a 1.07x crop). It can also output 6K ProRes RAW to select Atomos external recorders.
Along with looking after they day-to-day functioning of Digital Camera World in Australia, Sharmishta is the Managing Editor (APAC) for TechRadar as well. Her passion for photography started when she was studying monkeys in the wilds of India and is entirely self-taught. That puts her in the unique position to understand what a beginner or enthusiast is looking for in a camera or lens, and writes to help those like her on their path to developing their skills or finding the best gear. While she experiments with quite a few genres of photography, her main area of interest is nature – wildlife, landscapes and macros.
- Chris GeorgeContent Director
