I’m a Nikon expert, this Z 70-200mm is a grail lens for most photographers, and it’s over £800 off the RRP!

As the Black Friday Nikon camera deals ramp up, this might be my favorite offer yet! I consider the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S to be the multi-tool of Nikon Z lenses and an optic that sits near the top of many a Nikon photographer’s wishlist. At £1682.26 via Amazon UK, I can’t find it cheaper (at the time of writing). I have seen it for less this year, but not much less. If I didn’t already have this lens in my arsenal, I’d be more than happy to pay this price. Anything below £1,700 is a fantastic deal. After all, this is a pro-grade lens that retails for £2,499.

So what’s so special about the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S? For starters, it’s a ‘holy trinity’ lens, meaning it’s one third of the perfect pro setup: a trio of f/2.8 zooms comprising 14-24mm, 24-70mm, and 70-200mm. It’s also an S-Line lens, which is Nikon’s pro-grade series. This means it features a plethora of premium appointments, including some of the ‘Big N’s’ most advanced optics and coatings, extensive weather sealing, an OLED information display, customizable L-fn buttons, Vibration Reduction (OIS), and a silent control ring.

Personally, I’m a fan of the internal zoom. This does mean it takes up more space in your kit bag, but in my opinion, this elevates the premium factor somewhat. But what I love most about this lens is its image quality. This is the kind of lens that excels when paired with a high-resolution camera like the Nikon Z9, Nikon Z8, and Nikon Z7 II. It’s going to deliver a sharp, highly detailed image, and bring the best out of that big full-frame sensor.

Nikon has since moved away from LED information displays, but I think it’s a nice premium touch (Image credit: Future)

The supreme image quality is down to the advanced optical construction: 21 elements in 18 groups, comprising six extra-low dispersion elements, two aspherical elements, one fluorite element, one short-wavelength refractive element, as well as Nikon’s Nano Crystal and ARNEO coats, and a fluorine-coated front lens element.

Ultimately, a 70-200mm telephoto zoom is a mainstay in many photographers’ kit bag. Like the 24-70mm, it’s a lens that can be applied to a huge variety of genres and indeed subjects. If you’re a Nikon photographer with a mirrorless camera, this is hands-down the best 70-200mm optic on the market. And with £800 off the RRP, you’re getting it for a great price.

