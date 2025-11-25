I’m a Nikon expert, this Z 70-200mm is a grail lens for most photographers, and it’s over £800 off the RRP!
The Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S is one of the finest Nikon lenses money can buy, and one of the most useful, too!
As the Black Friday Nikon camera deals ramp up, this might be my favorite offer yet! I consider the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S to be the multi-tool of Nikon Z lenses and an optic that sits near the top of many a Nikon photographer’s wishlist. At £1682.26 via Amazon UK, I can’t find it cheaper (at the time of writing). I have seen it for less this year, but not much less. If I didn’t already have this lens in my arsenal, I’d be more than happy to pay this price. Anything below £1,700 is a fantastic deal. After all, this is a pro-grade lens that retails for £2,499.
This is a fantastic price for this ‘holy trinity’ telephoto zoom. Not only is 70-200mm an extremely versatile zoom range, but this is one of my favorite Nikon lenses, with all of the bells and whistles you’d expect from a premium S-Line optic. It’s the lens every Nikon photographer either has or wishes was in their kit bag.
So what’s so special about the Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S? For starters, it’s a ‘holy trinity’ lens, meaning it’s one third of the perfect pro setup: a trio of f/2.8 zooms comprising 14-24mm, 24-70mm, and 70-200mm. It’s also an S-Line lens, which is Nikon’s pro-grade series. This means it features a plethora of premium appointments, including some of the ‘Big N’s’ most advanced optics and coatings, extensive weather sealing, an OLED information display, customizable L-fn buttons, Vibration Reduction (OIS), and a silent control ring.
Personally, I’m a fan of the internal zoom. This does mean it takes up more space in your kit bag, but in my opinion, this elevates the premium factor somewhat. But what I love most about this lens is its image quality. This is the kind of lens that excels when paired with a high-resolution camera like the Nikon Z9, Nikon Z8, and Nikon Z7 II. It’s going to deliver a sharp, highly detailed image, and bring the best out of that big full-frame sensor.
The supreme image quality is down to the advanced optical construction: 21 elements in 18 groups, comprising six extra-low dispersion elements, two aspherical elements, one fluorite element, one short-wavelength refractive element, as well as Nikon’s Nano Crystal and ARNEO coats, and a fluorine-coated front lens element.
Ultimately, a 70-200mm telephoto zoom is a mainstay in many photographers’ kit bag. Like the 24-70mm, it’s a lens that can be applied to a huge variety of genres and indeed subjects. If you’re a Nikon photographer with a mirrorless camera, this is hands-down the best 70-200mm optic on the market. And with £800 off the RRP, you’re getting it for a great price.
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
