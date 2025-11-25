Eyeing up a foldable phone? You can now get this year's best foldable for less than the price of top slab phones

If you’ve been lingering on the sidelines watching foldable phones evolve, now might just be the moment to jump in. For Black Friday, the best foldable phone of 2025 – the Honor Magic V5 – can be snagged for just £1,169.99, a whopping £530 off its original launch price (around 31%). And savings go up to a huge £784 when you throw in free gifts, including the Honor Magic Pen, SuperCharge power adapter, and screen protectors.

Save 31% (£530) Honor Magic V5: was £1,699.99 now £1,169.99 at honor.com The Honor Magic V5 is this year's top foldable phone, beating out tough competition from Samsung and Google. It pairs top cameras with a super-slim design that feels no thicker than a regular slab phone – yet packs in a cover screen and a 7.95-inch inner OLED display. If you've been jealously eyeing up foldables, this might be the time to take the plunge.

I test a lot of phones in my role as Reviews Editor here at DCW, and if I were buying a foldable this year, it would be this one. In my Honor Magic V5 review verdict, I said, "The Honor Magic V5 absolutely nails almost everything I want from a foldable".

Why? Two major reasons; firstly, the camera system delivers the strongest results for a foldable yet, and, for the daily carry, the thin design means it doesn’t feel like it's any bigger than a non-folding flagship.

In terms of specs, there is very little compromise. You’ve got the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 50 MP main camera, 50 MP ultra-wide, 64 MP 3x optical telephoto, and a long-lasting 5820mAh battery, with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. All wrapped into a form factor that weighs under 222g and folds down to under 9mm thick (depending on finish) when closed. But when you open it up, you get that tablet-sized screen for photo editing, web browsing, or media.

What makes this deal so tempting is that you’re now getting a full-on foldable phone, aka a mini tablet hybrid, for less than many top standard smartphones. In other words, you could grab this foldable for less than you might pay for an iPhone 17 Pro Max, yet you’re getting something much more versatile.